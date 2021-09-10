Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s official’: Fife Zoo welcomes first new baby monkey

By Katy Scott
September 10 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 10 2021, 9.58am
baby monkey at fife zoo

Fife Zoo has welcomed its first baby animal – a De Brazza’s monkey.

The youngster is the first baby to be successfully bred at the Ladybank attraction since it opened in 2019.

It is a welcome boost for the zoo, which has faced two fires and a pandemic-forced closure since opening.

New baby monkey

Briony Taylor, director of Fife Zoo, is delighted to welcome the new baby monkey.

She said: “Our new De Brazza’s monkey is our first that has been successfully bred in captivity.

“These monkeys are really important to breeding programme.

“We don’t know the sex of baby yet, as dad is really protective of mum and the baby and we don’t want to stress them out.”

The new baby monkey was born to mum Nuts and dad Dusty, but does not yet have a name.

“The pair had a baby last year, but we think it was stillborn,” said Briony.

“The new baby has been been amazing and feeding well. They’re quite big and look happy. The vets visited the other day and they were happy too.

“They seem super strong, always hanging off mum.”

baby monkey
The two De Brazza’s monkeys at the Fife Zoo welcomed their baby on Sunday.

Briony says Nuts seemed to be pregnant for a long time, which increased the excitement by the time the birth came around.

“It’s always exciting having babies and watching them change,” she added.

“The baby has completely different colours compared to mum and dad – they’re an orangey-yellow right now, but obviously that will change as they get older.”

The family are currently the only De Brazza’s monkeys at the small Ladybank enclosure.

fife zoo fire
The barn that was damaged during the fire at Fife Zoo.

The Fife Zoo faced their second blaze in a year over the summer, with valuable tools, vehicles and a living space perishing in the fire.

Fortunately, no animals or people were hurt in either blaze.

Owners also appealed for help from the public after the second blaze.

