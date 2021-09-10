Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Pair arrested after alleged drugs raid at Ballingry home

By Katy Scott
September 10 2021, 5.09pm
ballingry drugs
Police executed a search of the property on Friday morning.

Two people have been arrested after thousands of pounds’ worth of drugs were allegedly discovered in a Ballingry home.

Police say officers searched the house on Friday morning and discovered amphetamines estimated to be worth £2,300.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the raid.

Alleged misuse of drugs offences

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a woman, aged 24 years, have been arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for alleged misuse of drugs offences in Fife.

“At around 9.40am on Friday 10, officers searched a house in Ballingry and recovered the drugs, believed to be amphetamine, with an estimated street value of £2,300.”

