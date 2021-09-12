Police appeal for missing 30-year-old man from Kirkcaldy

Police have issued an appeal to the public for information on Asif Iqbal who is missing from his home in Kirkcaldy.

Asif was last seen at around 7:30am on Sunday morning in Craigmount.

Description

Police have described the 30-year-old as 5ft 10in tall with short black hair, brown eyes and a heavy build.

Asif usually wears glasses and was least seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with white stripes, a blue/grey hooded top and black Nike trainers.

The man’s family are reportedly extremely concerned as this is the first time he has ever gone missing before.

Growing concern

Officers have tried to locate Asif by reviewing CCTV footage, however have been unable to trace him.

Inspector Martin McGovern said: “Our concern for Asif is growing, understandably, his family is extremely worried and just want him back safe and well.

“It is completely out of character for him to go off like this and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is being asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1157 of 12 September, 2021.