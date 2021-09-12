Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Police appeal for missing 30-year-old man from Kirkcaldy

By Amie Flett
September 12 2021, 6.17pm
Police have said there is growing concern for missing 30-year-old man, Asif Iqbal, from Kirkcaldy.
Police have said there is growing concern for missing 30-year-old man, Asif Iqbal, from Kirkcaldy.

Police have issued an appeal to the public for information on Asif Iqbal who is missing from his home in Kirkcaldy.

Asif was last seen at around 7:30am on Sunday morning in Craigmount.

Description

Police have described the 30-year-old as 5ft 10in tall with short black hair, brown eyes and a heavy build.

Asif usually wears glasses and was least seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with white stripes, a blue/grey hooded top and black Nike trainers.

The man’s family are reportedly extremely concerned as this is the first time he has ever gone missing before.

Growing concern

Officers have tried to locate Asif by reviewing CCTV footage, however have been unable to trace him.

Inspector Martin McGovern said: “Our concern for Asif is growing, understandably, his family is extremely worried and just want him back safe and well.

“It is completely out of character for him to go off like this and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is being asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1157 of 12 September, 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier