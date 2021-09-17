Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Three months of disruption on roads to St Andrews and Cupar

By Neil Henderson
September 17 2021, 12.16pm Updated: September 17 2021, 12.17pm
Scottish Water mains replacement work to last for 14 weeks.
Scottish Water mains replacement work to last for 14 weeks.

Motorists are being warned to expect 14 weeks of disruption on roads to and from St Andrews and Cupar as water mains repairs begin.

Scottish Water will replace 1.2km of damaged pipes in Pitscottie, which has been the cause of water pressure problems for many years.

The work is due to begin on Monday September 20 and will result in a rolling programme of traffic restrictions and road closures.

Repair work to last 14 weeks

Both the B939 road to St Andrews and B940 route to Cupar from Pitscottie will be affected.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the B939 and B940 at Pitscottie throughout the 14 weeks of repairs.

The road connecting Pitscottie to the Fife beauty spot of Dura Den will also be closed for eight weeks to allow the replacement work to be completed.

Diversions will be in place but local and emergency access will be maintained.

The Dura Den road off the B940 at Pitscottie will also be closed for eight weeks.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Mains replacement will be carried out on the water network in Pitscottie, by  Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) on behalf of Scottish Water.

“The upgrades come following a number of bursts on this section of water main over recent years.

“CWA will start at the crossroads on the B939 and B940, which will move on a rolling programme which will be completed on Dura Den Road (C45).

“The work will include the use of temporary traffic lights, with some access and parking restrictions.

“In addition the Dura Den Road will be closed for approximately eight weeks from October 11.

“Local access will be maintained wherever possible and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“Pedestrian access will not be affected.

“Traffic management signage will be in place a week prior to the works around the area to advise road users of the planned works.”

Relief

Welcoming the news of the repairs, local councillor Margaret Kennedy said it would bring much relief to residents after years of problems.

She said: “It is really good news for residents that this pipe is being replaced.

“Hopefully this will be of some reassurance following previous frustrations with bursts”.

East Neuk: Bid to create Airbnb control zone to stop villages being ‘taken over’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier