Three months of disruption on roads to St Andrews and Cupar

Motorists are being warned to expect 14 weeks of disruption on roads to and from St Andrews and Cupar as water mains repairs begin.

Scottish Water will replace 1.2km of damaged pipes in Pitscottie, which has been the cause of water pressure problems for many years.

The work is due to begin on Monday September 20 and will result in a rolling programme of traffic restrictions and road closures.

Repair work to last 14 weeks

Both the B939 road to St Andrews and B940 route to Cupar from Pitscottie will be affected.

The road connecting Pitscottie to the Fife beauty spot of Dura Den will also be closed for eight weeks to allow the replacement work to be completed.

Diversions will be in place but local and emergency access will be maintained.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Mains replacement will be carried out on the water network in Pitscottie, by Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) on behalf of Scottish Water.

“The upgrades come following a number of bursts on this section of water main over recent years.

“CWA will start at the crossroads on the B939 and B940, which will move on a rolling programme which will be completed on Dura Den Road (C45).

“The work will include the use of temporary traffic lights, with some access and parking restrictions.

“In addition the Dura Den Road will be closed for approximately eight weeks from October 11.

“Local access will be maintained wherever possible and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“Pedestrian access will not be affected.

“Traffic management signage will be in place a week prior to the works around the area to advise road users of the planned works.”

Relief

Welcoming the news of the repairs, local councillor Margaret Kennedy said it would bring much relief to residents after years of problems.

She said: “It is really good news for residents that this pipe is being replaced.

“Hopefully this will be of some reassurance following previous frustrations with bursts”.