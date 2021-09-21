Kirkcaldy pensioners conned by bogus workman

Two pensioners have been conned by a bogus workman in Kirkcaldy, sparking a police appeal.

Officers are asking the public to be vigilant as they probe two incidents on Maree Place on Friday September 10.

A man described as being in his 30s defrauded money from two elderly women after offering to carry out repair works on rowings and guttering at their homes.

‘Appalling’

Inspector Gordon Anderson described the incident as an “appalling crime” as the force appealed to public for information.

The suspect – described as being white and around 5ft 8 in height – approached the two properties between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

He is of stocky build with short dark hair and was wearing a baseball cap and casual jogging-style trousers when he arrived at the addresses.

‘We are carrying out extra patrols’

Inspector Anderson added: “This is an appalling crime targeting the some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“It is vital we find out who is responsible for this and therefore I am appealing to the public and local residents of Kirkcaldy to get in touch if they can assist our inquiries.

“We are carrying out extra patrols and speaking to those in the local area, however I would also encourage residents to check CCTV or dash-cam footage as it may assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2007 of the Monday September 13, 2021.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.