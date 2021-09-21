Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Kirkcaldy pensioners conned by bogus workman

By James Simpson
September 21 2021, 2.52pm Updated: September 21 2021, 2.53pm
Maree Place.

Two pensioners have been conned by a bogus workman in Kirkcaldy, sparking a police appeal.

Officers are asking the public to be vigilant as they probe two incidents on Maree Place on Friday September 10.

A man described as being in his 30s defrauded money from two elderly women after offering to carry out repair works on rowings and guttering at their homes.

‘Appalling’

Inspector Gordon Anderson described the incident as an “appalling crime” as the force  appealed to public for information.

The suspect – described as being white and around 5ft 8 in height – approached the two properties between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

He is of stocky build with short dark hair and was wearing a baseball cap and casual jogging-style trousers when he arrived at the addresses.

‘We are carrying out extra patrols’

Inspector Anderson added: “This is an appalling crime targeting the some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“It is vital we find out who is responsible for this and therefore I am appealing to the public and local residents of Kirkcaldy to get in touch if they can assist our inquiries.

“We are carrying out extra patrols and speaking to those in the local area, however I would also encourage residents to check CCTV or dash-cam footage as it may assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2007 of the Monday September 13, 2021.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

