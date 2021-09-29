Former Fife community hall daubed with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti which appeared on the doors of a former community hall in Leslie is to be removed.

Locals expressed anger at the graffiti after it appeared at the former town hall on Leslie High Street on Tuesday evening.

Pictures showed that white spray paint had been used to scrawl racist slurs and profanities on the door.

Leslie residents reported seeing two teenagers on the street with a can of spray paint.

Outraged at the racist language, one local appeared to have painted over the graffiti with black paint overnight.

Fife Council said it would remove the graffiti after The Courier raised the issue on Wednesday morning.

One local resident said: “It’s disgusting and I’m glad someone covered it up before more people were forced to see it.

“Leslie is a friendly village and no one wants to see that here.”

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s safer communities team manager, said: “Now that this has been brought to attention, we’ll arrange for it to be removed.

“We aim to clean graffiti like this as soon as possible after it’s reported to us.

“Graffiti is a serious crime which impacts all members of the community and the removal of graffiti is costly to the council.

“We rely on the public coming forward and reporting graffiti.”

Fife Council to remove racist graffiti

Councillor Jan Wincott, who represents the area, said she was upset to see the “mindless vandalism” in the Fife town.

“I was very upset to see this mindless act of vandalism,” she said.

“Offensive graffiti of this kind and the people who do it have no place in Leslie.

“I hope those culpable are identified as soon as possible.”

Graffiti can be reported online at www.fife.gov.uk or by calling 03451 55 00 22.