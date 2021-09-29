Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Fife community hall daubed with racist graffiti

By Alasdair Clark
September 29 2021, 5.32pm Updated: September 29 2021, 5.33pm
The graffiti appeared on Tuesday evening.

Racist graffiti which appeared on the doors of a former community hall in Leslie is to be removed.

Locals expressed anger at the graffiti after it appeared at the former town hall on Leslie High Street on Tuesday evening.

Pictures showed that white spray paint had been used to scrawl racist slurs and profanities on the door.

Leslie residents reported seeing two teenagers on the street with a can of spray paint.

Outraged at the racist language, one local appeared to have painted over the graffiti with black paint overnight.

Fife Council say they will now remove it

Fife Council said it would remove the graffiti after The Courier raised the issue on Wednesday morning.

One local resident said: “It’s disgusting and I’m glad someone covered it up before more people were forced to see it.

Leslie is a friendly village and no one wants to see that here.”

Local councillor Jan Wincott said she hopes those responsible are identified soon.

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s safer communities team manager, said: “Now that this has been brought to attention, we’ll arrange for it to be removed.

“We aim to clean graffiti like this as soon as possible after it’s reported to us.

“Graffiti is a serious crime which impacts all members of the community and the removal of graffiti is costly to the council.

“We rely on the public coming forward and reporting graffiti.”

Councillor Jan Wincott, who represents the area, said she was upset to see the “mindless vandalism” in the Fife town.

“I was very upset to see this mindless act of vandalism,” she said.

“Offensive graffiti of this kind and the people who do it have no place in Leslie.

“I hope those culpable are identified as soon as possible.”

Graffiti can be reported online at www.fife.gov.uk or by calling 03451 55 00 22.

Fife Recycling Centres: Online booking system to be scrapped this week

