Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

What’s stopping next? NHS Fife boss says ‘there’s no magic wand’ as pressure continues

By Cara Forrester
September 29 2021, 5.37pm Updated: September 29 2021, 6.20pm
Post Thumbnail

NHS Fife has admitted they’re looking at stopping more services to relieve pressure and redeploy staff to where they’re most needed.

Carol Potter, NHS Fife Chief Executive, admitted this week bosses are looking at “retraction plans.”

The frank admission comes as the health board were forced to cancel non-elective surgery earlier this month amid growing pressures.

The A&E Department has seen higher attendance.

And now they’re looking at where they can “step back or retract” other services to ensure safe staffing levels across Fife.

‘Ongoing challenges’

Ms Potter told the board of NHS Fife there are “significant ongoing challenges” facing the health and care system in Fife.

Pressures include:

In a stark warning, she added: “Essentially, there’s no area untouched.

Which services could be affected?

“This is manifesting itself as unrelenting pressure on our workforce.

“And I know this is impacting their capacity to cope after 18 months of working within the context of a global pandemic.”

Daily discussions at every level are ongoing and options to keep safe staffing levels across all services are being considered.

Although no detail was given on specific services which may be affected, Ms Potter said they’re looking at the acute hospital and community services as well as undertaking a review of non-clinical staff.

NHS Fife are looking at stopping more services.

“These decisions aren’t easy ones to make, but we do have to consider every option.

“There’s no magic wand available to make everything all right over night, I’m not shying away from acknowledging the challenge of maintaining staff levels in some areas.”

‘We regret those decisions’

Hard decisions already taken include postponing non-urgent elective operations earlier this month.

This allowed registered nursing staff to supplement other areas of need.

Ms Potter added, newly qualified nurses will soon be coming on board, although they will need time to settle into their roles.

NHS Fife issue ID warning amid fake nurse scam
NHS Fife staff have been praised.

She also said they were doing “everything feasibly possible” to make staff feel supported and empowered to do their best under the tough circumstances.

Fifers were thanked for their “ongoing patience, understanding and support.”

“We’re well aware the decision to step back or retract from some of our services has affected many individuals.

“We genuinely do regret those decisions that we have had to take.

“Particularly the impact on those who are having to wait longer to receive their care or to be seen than we would have wanted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]