Fife disabled man ‘worried sick’ as carers crisis threatens to leave him alone without help

A housebound Fife man faces an anxious Sunday after being told his carers finish tonight – with no replacement care package put in place.

David Park from Guardbridge says he is ‘worried sick’ he will be left to fend for himself when care company G&J Care from Glenrothes do their last shift today.

David, 57, suffered a stroke and is in a wheelchair due to left-sided paralysis.

“I was told the company is not getting enough work so they’re withdrawing the service,” he explains.

“But Fife Council told me they have too many patients under their care.

“I’ve been passed from pillar to post. I’m worried sick about what will happen.

‘Left in limbo’

“The carers come to me twice a day, help me with personal care, getting my tea. But now I’m being left in limbo.”

David’s story is just one of many among vulnerable people in Fife. Social care is under immense pressure due to staff shortages and rising numbers of people needing care at home.

Last month we revealed long delays for care at home packages have seen Fifers in some areas wait for 108 days.

A social care assessor from Fife Council visited David on Tuesday. But he says no clear information has been given about what will happen with his care package.

‘I could take a tumble out of my wheelchair’

“Somebody from the council rang me and suggested I could try to do more for myself,” says David.

“I have issues with my lower legs and need cream applied and support socks. The council said I should try to do that myself.

“But if I didn’t have anyone to help I could take a tumble out of my wheelchair.

“They said instead of getting help with making my tea I should buy plastic cartons of soup to microwave. I get shopping deliveries from Tesco but I need help putting it away.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen to me on Monday.”

‘Unprecedented demand for care’

After talking to The Courier, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership gave assurances they would contact Mr Park directly.

Fiona Mckay, Head of Planning, Performance and Commissioning, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership says: “Covid-19 continues to impact across the whole health and social care system and the demand for care at home packages is unprecedented.

“If an independent provider can no longer provide care to a service user, we work closely with the provider and service user to find an alternative care solution.

“Ensuring our most vulnerable people have the care they need is a priority. And our staff are working extremely hard to meet the needs of service users during this extremely challenging time.”