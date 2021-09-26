Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife disabled man ‘worried sick’ as carers crisis threatens to leave him alone without help

By Dawn Donaghey
September 26 2021, 8.30am
A housebound Fife man faces an anxious Sunday after being told his carers finish tonight – with no replacement care package put in place.

David Park from Guardbridge says he is ‘worried sick’ he will be left to fend for himself when care company G&J Care from Glenrothes do their last shift today.

David, 57, suffered a stroke and is in a wheelchair due to left-sided paralysis.

“I was told the company is not getting enough work so they’re withdrawing the service,” he explains.

“But Fife Council told me they have too many patients under their care.

“I’ve been passed from pillar to post. I’m worried sick about what will happen.

‘Left in limbo’

“The carers come to me twice a day, help me with personal care, getting my tea. But now I’m being left in limbo.”

David’s story is just one of many among vulnerable people in Fife. Social care is under immense pressure due to staff shortages and rising numbers of people needing care at home.

Last month we revealed long delays for care at home packages have seen Fifers in some areas wait for 108 days.

A social care assessor from Fife Council visited David on Tuesday. But he says no clear information has been given about what will happen with his care package.

‘I could take a tumble out of my wheelchair’

“Somebody from the council rang me and suggested I could try to do more for myself,” says David.

“I have issues with my lower legs and need cream applied and support socks. The council said I should try to do that myself.

“But if I didn’t have anyone to help I could take a tumble out of my wheelchair.

“They said instead of getting help with making my tea I should buy plastic cartons of soup to microwave. I get shopping deliveries from Tesco but I need help putting it away.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen to me on Monday.”

‘Unprecedented demand for care’

After talking to The Courier, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership gave assurances they would contact Mr Park directly.

Fiona Mckay, Head of Planning, Performance and Commissioning, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership says: “Covid-19 continues to impact across the whole health and social care system and the demand for care at home packages is unprecedented.

“If an independent provider can no longer provide care to a service user, we work closely with the provider and service user to find an alternative care solution.

“Ensuring our most vulnerable people have the care they need is a priority. And our staff are working extremely hard to meet the needs of service users during this extremely challenging time.”

