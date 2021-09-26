Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers should have been down to 10 men insists ‘gutted’ Dundee boss James McPake after narrow Dens defeat

By George Cran
September 26 2021, 8.40am
Dundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

“Gutted” Dundee boss James McPake says Rangers should have been playing with 10 men for the final half-hour of their 1-0 defeat at Dens Park.

On 59 minutes, Paul McMullan burst through on goal only to be brought down by Gers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin in the area.

Jason Cummings would miss the spot-kick as the search for a goal stretched to five games for the Dark Blues.

In the end, Joe Aribo’s 16th-minute strike was enough for the champions to head back to Glasgow with three points.

Asked if McLaughlin should have been on to save the spot-kick from Cummings, McPake replied: “In my opinion, no.

McMullan is brought down in the area.

“I know the rule about making a genuine attempt but Paul McMullan is clearly by him.

“If it was Adam Legzdins would my answer be different? Probably not, I’m just giving an honest opinion having seen it back.”

The Dens boss was shown a red card by referee Bobby Madden as he argued his point at the final whistle.

McPake explained: “I got an explanation out of Bobby. I have a fantastic relationship with Bobby.

Referee Bobby Madden shows Dundee manager James McPake a red card.

“In the end, he became unapproachable and said ‘I am not speaking to you about it, I can’t talk about an incident’ and then you get the ‘you missed the penalty anyway’ shout.

“We know that, I watched it.

“We miss the penalty but we still have half-an-hour to play with 11 v 10.”

‘I’m extremely proud’

Despite failing to find the net once more and going seven league matches without victory, McPake’s side put on a good performance.

A performance the Dens boss insists deserved more.

“I thought both sides made it an entertaining game of football,” he added.

“I think we should come out of the game with something and I’m extremely proud of my players in the way they handled a very good side.

“I’m gutted for them that they came away with nothing.

“It’s the champions, the best team in the country and they will go away knowing they were in a hard game.

“We go away with nothing again, which is extremely frustrating, but I can’t ask for any more effort.”

 

EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is it’ – Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak determined to put injury woe behind him once and for all as he reveals Covid nightmare

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier