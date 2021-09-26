Rangers should have been down to 10 men insists ‘gutted’ Dundee boss James McPake after narrow Dens defeat

“Gutted” Dundee boss James McPake says Rangers should have been playing with 10 men for the final half-hour of their 1-0 defeat at Dens Park.

On 59 minutes, Paul McMullan burst through on goal only to be brought down by Gers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin in the area.

Jason Cummings would miss the spot-kick as the search for a goal stretched to five games for the Dark Blues.

In the end, Joe Aribo’s 16th-minute strike was enough for the champions to head back to Glasgow with three points.

Asked if McLaughlin should have been on to save the spot-kick from Cummings, McPake replied: “In my opinion, no.

“I know the rule about making a genuine attempt but Paul McMullan is clearly by him.

“If it was Adam Legzdins would my answer be different? Probably not, I’m just giving an honest opinion having seen it back.”

The Dens boss was shown a red card by referee Bobby Madden as he argued his point at the final whistle.

McPake explained: “I got an explanation out of Bobby. I have a fantastic relationship with Bobby.

“In the end, he became unapproachable and said ‘I am not speaking to you about it, I can’t talk about an incident’ and then you get the ‘you missed the penalty anyway’ shout.

“We know that, I watched it.

“We miss the penalty but we still have half-an-hour to play with 11 v 10.”

‘I’m extremely proud’

Despite failing to find the net once more and going seven league matches without victory, McPake’s side put on a good performance.

A performance the Dens boss insists deserved more.

“I thought both sides made it an entertaining game of football,” he added.

“I think we should come out of the game with something and I’m extremely proud of my players in the way they handled a very good side.

“I’m gutted for them that they came away with nothing.

“It’s the champions, the best team in the country and they will go away knowing they were in a hard game.

“We go away with nothing again, which is extremely frustrating, but I can’t ask for any more effort.”