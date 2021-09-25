Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee 0-1 Rangers: Goal-shy Dee miss second-half penalty as spirited display ends in defeat

By George Cran
September 25 2021, 4.49pm Updated: September 25 2021, 4.53pm
Rangers' Glen Kamara takes on Dundee's Jordan McGhee.

Dundee missed the chance to end their goal drought and pick up a much-needed result at home to Rangers.

The visiting champions emerged with a 1-0 win thanks to Joe Aribo’s 16th-minute strike despite a spirited showing from the Dark Blues.

With four goal-less matches behind them, the scoring touch remains elusive for James McPake’s men after Jason Cummings saw a second half penalty saved.

Aribo opens the scoring.

Leigh Griffiths did indeed start for the home side as manager James McPake confirmed yesterday and was a target for away fans even during the warm-ups.

Straight from kick-off Dundee were positive and eager to have a go at the champions – summed up by Paul McMullan’s driving dribble from centre, seeing a shot eventually blocked.

That attitude continued from the Dark Blues throughout the contest with their pressing almost catching Rangers out more than once.

The Glasgow side, though, showed their class in attack after 16 minutes as Alfredo Morelos cut open the home defence for Joe Aribo to make it 1-0.

Leigh Griffiths limped off after 39 minutes.

Griffiths’ afternoon would end after just 39 minutes, however, as he hobbled off amid a chorus of jeers from the away fans and applause from the home support.

Half-time made it 412 minutes without a goal for Dundee but they earned a golden opportunity to end that drought on 59 minutes.

A wonderful ball from Max Anderson saw Paul McMullan in behind before he was brought down by Gers goalie Jon McLaughlin in the area.

Up stepped Jason Cummings but saw his spot-kick agonisingly saved by the feet of the goalkeeper.

McMullan is brought down in the area.

The Dark Blues continued to push for the equaliser as Rangers sought to play the game out.

The champions did just that as Dundee’s search for a win – and a goal – goes on.

After the final whistle, Dens boss McPake was shown a red card by referee Bobby Madden.

 

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne (Jakubiak 74), Anderson (McGowan 61), McGhee, McMullan, Griffiths (Cummings 39).

Subs not used: Lawlor, McCowan, Panter, Sheridan.

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Hagi (Wright 73), Roofe (Bacuna 81), Morelos (Fashion Jnr 67).

Subs not used: McGregor, Davis, Patterson, Barisic.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 8,574

