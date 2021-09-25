Dundee 0-1 Rangers: Goal-shy Dee miss second-half penalty as spirited display ends in defeat

Dundee missed the chance to end their goal drought and pick up a much-needed result at home to Rangers.

The visiting champions emerged with a 1-0 win thanks to Joe Aribo’s 16th-minute strike despite a spirited showing from the Dark Blues.

With four goal-less matches behind them, the scoring touch remains elusive for James McPake’s men after Jason Cummings saw a second half penalty saved.

Leigh Griffiths did indeed start for the home side as manager James McPake confirmed yesterday and was a target for away fans even during the warm-ups.

Straight from kick-off Dundee were positive and eager to have a go at the champions – summed up by Paul McMullan’s driving dribble from centre, seeing a shot eventually blocked.

That attitude continued from the Dark Blues throughout the contest with their pressing almost catching Rangers out more than once.

The Glasgow side, though, showed their class in attack after 16 minutes as Alfredo Morelos cut open the home defence for Joe Aribo to make it 1-0.

Griffiths’ afternoon would end after just 39 minutes, however, as he hobbled off amid a chorus of jeers from the away fans and applause from the home support.

Half-time made it 412 minutes without a goal for Dundee but they earned a golden opportunity to end that drought on 59 minutes.

A wonderful ball from Max Anderson saw Paul McMullan in behind before he was brought down by Gers goalie Jon McLaughlin in the area.

Up stepped Jason Cummings but saw his spot-kick agonisingly saved by the feet of the goalkeeper.

The Dark Blues continued to push for the equaliser as Rangers sought to play the game out.

The champions did just that as Dundee’s search for a win – and a goal – goes on.

After the final whistle, Dens boss McPake was shown a red card by referee Bobby Madden.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne (Jakubiak 74), Anderson (McGowan 61), McGhee, McMullan, Griffiths (Cummings 39).

Subs not used: Lawlor, McCowan, Panter, Sheridan.

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Hagi (Wright 73), Roofe (Bacuna 81), Morelos (Fashion Jnr 67).

Subs not used: McGregor, Davis, Patterson, Barisic.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 8,574