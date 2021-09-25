Aerial video shows busy Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace

A Helimed paramedic from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has captured aerial footage of the packed Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace.

The GWTC Scottish Game Fair has returned to Perthshire this weekend after coronavirus forced its cancellation last year.

The event, organised by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is running at its usual venue at Scone Palace.

After returning from a mission, a paramedic onboard SCAA’s Helimed 76 helicopter caught video footage of the busy fair as she flew over Scone Palace.

“A great view of the GWCT Scottish Game Fair taken by Paramedic Julia from our Helimed 76 crew as they return to their Perth base.

“Our SCAA stand is down there somewhere, featuring a fantastic Shop’n’Drop service and we also have our leg-saving car park buggy – so why not drop by and say hello,” SCAA said as they shared the video.

GWCT has entered into an agreement with The Game Fair – the company which runs the Game Fair in England – to take on the running of its event in Scotland.

It said the partnership would guarantee the income for the trust and the long-term future of the Scottish Game Fair.

Exhibitors will feature at the event over the weekend to celebrate the countryside.

As well as a craft fair, food and drink businesses and many others are taking part in the event.