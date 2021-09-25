Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aerial video shows busy Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace

By Alasdair Clark
September 25 2021, 4.55pm Updated: September 25 2021, 8.50pm

A Helimed paramedic from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has captured aerial footage of the packed Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace.

The GWTC Scottish Game Fair has returned to Perthshire this weekend after coronavirus forced its cancellation last year.

The event, organised by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is running at its usual venue at Scone Palace.

The video was taken by a paramedic onboard Helimed 76 as it returned to Perth

After returning from a mission, a paramedic onboard SCAA’s Helimed 76 helicopter caught video footage of the busy fair as she flew over Scone Palace.

“A great view of the GWCT Scottish Game Fair taken by Paramedic Julia from our Helimed 76 crew as they return to their Perth base.

“Our SCAA stand is down there somewhere, featuring a fantastic Shop’n’Drop service and we also have our leg-saving car park buggy – so why not drop by and say hello,” SCAA said as they shared the video.

The helicopter is used to bring life-saving help to people across Scotland

GWCT has entered into an agreement with The Game Fair – the company which runs the Game Fair in England – to take on the running of its event in Scotland.

It said the partnership would guarantee the income for the trust and the long-term future of the Scottish Game Fair.

Exhibitors will feature at the event over the weekend to celebrate the countryside.

As well as a craft fair, food and drink businesses and many others are taking part in the event.

Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone Palace in 2021 as Covid restrictions ease

