NHS Fife cancels non-urgent surgery amid ‘unprecedented pressures’

NHS Fife has announced it is cancelling all non-urgent surgical procedures and some outpatient appointments amid “unprecedented pressures” on the kingdom’s health services.

The decision has been taken to protect urgent care and cancer services, the health board says.

Bosses say that over recent months, healthcare services in Fife have come under increasing strain due to a “sustained and significant rise in the number of patients requiring care for both Covid-related and non-Covid-related conditions”.

A total of 44 people who have the virus are currently hospitalised in NHS Fife, the latest public health data shows.

This is significantly less than a high of over 100 earlier in 2021, but coincided with a larger number of people seeking urgent care.

Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital A&E department recorded five of its highest daily attendances since records began, between May and August.

Margo McGurk, director of finance and deputy chief executive of NHS Fife, says the pressure in the region is unlike anything experience in the pandemic so far.

She said: “Current projections are suggesting that this unprecedent demand will continue and increase still further, it was therefore vital that we had to act now and take the difficult decision to postpone routine procedures to protect our urgent care and cancer services.

Decision ‘not taken lightly’

“This decision was not taken lightly; our staff have worked tirelessly to try and avoid having to take this action.”

Ms McGurk added: “The current rates of community transmission of Covid are adding to the already significant strain on all healthcare services.

“By postponing some clinical services will enable staff working in these areas to support their colleagues in emergency care, trauma, and cancer services to ensure those who are most unwell receive the vital care they need.

“We know that this decision will have a direct impact on our patients, some of whom will have already waited a considerable period of time for treatment, and we sincerely apologise for the additional anxiety this will cause.

Covid cases continue to surge in Fife

“Our hope is that this postponement will be brief, and we can resume any services stepped down as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The seven-day Covid infection rate in Fife now stands at 850 per 100,000, the highest it has been at any point in the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has confirmed 490 new cases of the virus have been discovered in the kingdom in the previous 24 hours.

One new death has also been confirmed, taking the total death toll in Fife to 408 since the pandemic started.

Fifers urged to ‘do their bit’

Ms McGurk is urging Fifers to do their bit to support hardworking NHS staff.

She added: “The public should also continue to play their part in helping to reduce Covid rates in our communities, and in turn reduce the number of people requiring treatment for the virus in our hospitals.

“That means getting fully vaccinated against Covid, and we have a range of drop-in clinics available across the Kingdom.

“It is also equally important that anyone with even very mild symptoms of Covid isolates immediately and books a test at one of the many sites in Fife.

“Taking these steps will not only reduce community transmission and result in fewer people becoming unwell, but it will also reduce the number of those requiring care in our hospitals and help alleviate the significant strain on healthcare services across Fife.”