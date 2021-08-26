Elective operations continue in Fife despite rising Covid pressure on health board

NHS Fife has confirmed its elective operations and other care is continuing despite record demand on services caused by Covid-19 – as other health boards opt to postpone some non-urgent care.

On Wednesday, NHS Lanarkshire announced it had temporarily postponed the majority of non-urgent elective procedures for several weeks due to “unprecedented pressures”.

NHS Borders has also cancelled scheduled routine operations for two weeks up to September 5, while NHS Lothian did the same temporarily last month.

Meanwhile, NHS Tayside has highlighted the pressure on its staff from Covid patients might not need hospital care but still need medical support.

Health chiefs in Fife have previously warned that staff in Fife were struggling to cope with the demand as record numbers turned up to A&E departments.

Asked about its plans on Thursday, an NHS Fife spokesperson confirmed elective work continues despite the pressure.

Previously, Claire Dobson – the health board’s director of acute services – said that the entire health system in Fife, including GPs and other frontline services, were under increasing pressure.

NHS Fife feels pressure as cases rise

She said: “Our clinicians are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the rising demand.

“We need the public to play their part and for those with an urgent care need – but their issue is not an emergency, and their life is not at risk – we need them to call NHS24 on 111 (a free telephone advice line).

“If necessary, they will be able to speak to a clinician or be directly booked into an appointment with a service that is right for them.”

It comes amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Scotland, with more than 5,000 new infections reported on Wednesday – the highest daily increase ever recorded.

In Thursday’s figures, 4,925 new cases were recorded, with 261 cases reported in Fife.