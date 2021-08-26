Boy charged over alleged assault on 14-year-old girl in Cowdenbeath

A teenage boy has been charged after an alleged assault on a 14-year-old girl in Cowdenbeath.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Foulford Road area of the town at around 1.55pm on Wednesday.

The girl sustained a minor injury, according to police.

Social media footage

Footage of the alleged incident is said to have been circulating on social media.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of an assault in the Foulford Road area of Cowdenbeath around 1.55pm on Wednesday August 25.

“A 14-year old girl sustained a minor injury.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”