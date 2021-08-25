Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records most ever Covid cases with over 500 in Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
August 25 2021, 4.42pm Updated: August 25 2021, 4.43pm
Nicola Sturgeon said the sharp rise in recent days was concerning

Scotland has recorded its highest ever daily increase in Covid-19 cases, with more than 5,000 new positive tests recorded.

New figures show there were 5,021 new cases of coronavirus in the latest 24-hour period.

This includes 266 cases in the NHS Tayside area, where 134 cases were reported in Dundee, with the remaining cases spread across Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Case positivity rises sharply in Tayside and Fife

Fife saw 260 new positive cases. Across Scotland the test positivity rate was 11%.

In each area of Tayside and Fife, the test positivity rate per 100,000 people has risen sharply, including in Dundee City where it now stands at 418.56 – the highest it has been since July 18.

Perth and Kinross has a case positivity rate of 248.11, the lowest in the region.

Fife has a positivity rate of 373.98 whilst in Angus, it is 265.06.

While the positivity rate is down on the figure reported on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon says this likely reflects the fact more tests were carried out.

Reacting to the “sharp rise”, the first minister says the vaccine is still protecting people from serious illness but has warned of the need for people to act to prevent the spread.

Figures also show that 391 people are in hospital after testing positive for the virus, with 44 people in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Gregor Smith described the situation as “challenging and fragile” on Tuesday.

Acknowledging a rise in cases was always inevitable after restrictions eased, Ms Sturgeon said the scale of the increase was “still a cause of real concern”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said on Wednesday the Scottish Government wanted to avoid school closures “at all costs”.

John Swinney said the government would avoid closing schools at all costs

Responding to the rise, he said that if restrictions were reimposed they would be proportionate.

He confirmed no plans were in place to cancel large events like football should cases continue going up.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps

