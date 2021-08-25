Scotland records most ever Covid cases with over 500 in Tayside and Fife

Scotland has recorded its highest ever daily increase in Covid-19 cases, with more than 5,000 new positive tests recorded.

New figures show there were 5,021 new cases of coronavirus in the latest 24-hour period.

This includes 266 cases in the NHS Tayside area, where 134 cases were reported in Dundee, with the remaining cases spread across Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Case positivity rises sharply in Tayside and Fife

Fife saw 260 new positive cases. Across Scotland the test positivity rate was 11%.

In each area of Tayside and Fife, the test positivity rate per 100,000 people has risen sharply, including in Dundee City where it now stands at 418.56 – the highest it has been since July 18.

Perth and Kinross has a case positivity rate of 248.11, the lowest in the region.

Fife has a positivity rate of 373.98 whilst in Angus, it is 265.06.

While the positivity rate is down on the figure reported on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon says this likely reflects the fact more tests were carried out.

Reacting to the “sharp rise”, the first minister says the vaccine is still protecting people from serious illness but has warned of the need for people to act to prevent the spread.

Figures also show that 391 people are in hospital after testing positive for the virus, with 44 people in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Gregor Smith described the situation as “challenging and fragile” on Tuesday.

Acknowledging a rise in cases was always inevitable after restrictions eased, Ms Sturgeon said the scale of the increase was “still a cause of real concern”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said on Wednesday the Scottish Government wanted to avoid school closures “at all costs”.

Responding to the rise, he said that if restrictions were reimposed they would be proportionate.

He confirmed no plans were in place to cancel large events like football should cases continue going up.