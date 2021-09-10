BMW PGA: David Law and Richie Ramsay hit the gym and make the weekend at Wentworth

It’s not just home soil and the presence of his family that’s making David Law play better in UK events this year – it’s the superb gym facilities.

The 30-year-old Aberdonian should do his chances keeping his playing rights for 2022 no end of good with his second good Rolex Series event on the trot at the BMW PGA Championship. He shot a three-under 69 to comfortably make the weekend.

A strong performance here, at the Scottish Open and a good display at the Hero Open at Fairmont have a lot in common for Law other than just native turf and wife Tasha and their two young children being there.

‘That helped me get stronger again’

“The Hero was a good week, a couple of birdies at 14 and 15, it could have been a different story. But I had the vaccine on the Sunday and I really struggled after that for a bit.

“Last week I missed the cut and had three good days at home, that helped me get stronger again. “These tournaments in the UK we’ve had so good gyms and that’s made a difference for me, I’ve been able to train all week and stay ready.”

Law’s exemption for his Vic Open victory on tour in 2019 expires at the end of this season, so he knows he has ground to make up, but he feels something a lot better is in reach.

“One big week will get it done, but the way I feel I’m playing I’m looking beyond that,” he said.

“It would be nice to make Dubai at the end of the year, and I want to win again.

“I feel like I’m playing enough to get in that position again. I’ve got the hunger back and I’m looking to do well.”

‘I could be two to three shots better’

Richie Ramsay is partial to a bit of gym work as well, and he too is through to the weekend at Wentworth on three-under.

“I‘m happy where I’m sitting, but I feel I could be two to three shots better,” he said. “I was No 1 in driving accuracy (on Thursday). To be that around here really helps. Felt I hit the ball the same today, just really good.

“I just have to stay patient and I’m really happy to be in the mix. I feel like I could go out and shoot 65 tomorrow, I wouldn’t be surprised.

“But you don’t let the expectation get ahead of you. Keep the patience. If you start chasing it around here, it’ll knock you off your perch.”

‘Let’s appreciate it’

Ramsay is very much in favour of this event’s September slot as he feels it brings out the best in one of his favourite courses.

“It’s not quite St Andrews but there is an atmosphere here in tournament week,” he said. “It feels like a reward for all the hard work people have put in (during Covid).

“Players, fans, staff, we all used to go to the PGA and it felt like routine. Now you stand back and say, let’s appreciate it.

“They’ve got a date which is really important. We’re after the FedEx when the course is firm and fast and weather’s good. Keep this date and snag a few guys from America it could improve even more.

“It’s a joy to play here right now. Great course, great sponsor, best players in the world, it’s near London and the fans are here.

“We had fans when we teed off at 6.40 am! I know my place in the pecking order, but there were 20 to 30 people there at that time.”