Two men arrested in connection with allegedly stolen car found in Fife

Two men have been charged in connection with a car which was allegedly stolen and later found in Fife.

Police say two cars – a BMW M4 and a white Mini One – were stolen from a property in Linlithgow, West Lothian, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The BMW was found near Leven in Fife on Sunday night, however the other car has still not been traced.

Police confirmed two men, aged 27 and 17, were arrested in connection with a theft by housebreaking in Linlithgow.

They will appear in Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inquiries ongoing

The alleged theft occurred at a property in Avalon Gardens at around 3.20am on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Brian Manchester, of Livingston CID, said: “An orange BMW M4 has been recovered as part of our investigation, however, a white Mini One is still to be traced.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing and I would ask that anyone with any information surrounding this incident get in contact with police.

“Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1024 of October 3.”