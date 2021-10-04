Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men arrested in connection with allegedly stolen car found in Fife

By Katy Scott
October 4 2021, 12.53pm Updated: October 4 2021, 4.46pm
Police confirmed two men have been arrested.

Two men have been charged in connection with a car which was allegedly stolen and later found in Fife.

Police say two cars – a BMW M4 and a white Mini One – were stolen from a property in Linlithgow, West Lothian, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The BMW was found near Leven in Fife on Sunday night, however the other car has still not been traced.

Police confirmed two men, aged 27 and 17, were arrested in connection with a theft by housebreaking in Linlithgow.

They will appear in Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inquiries ongoing

The alleged theft occurred at a property in Avalon Gardens at around 3.20am on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Brian Manchester, of Livingston CID, said: “An orange BMW M4 has been recovered as part of our investigation, however, a white Mini One is still to be traced.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing and I would ask that anyone with any information surrounding this incident get in contact with police.

“Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1024 of October 3.”

