Dundee United make move for ex-Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou

Dundee United are set to enter contract discussions with French striker Maxime Biamou.

The 30-year-old bagged 26 goals in a four-year spell with Coventry City before becoming a free agent in the summer.

At 6ft 1in, Biamou would add size and power to United’s front line, which has been weakened by the loss of Marc McNulty to injury.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, he is heading for talks at Tannadice.

Biamou began his career in non-league French football before moving to English side Sutton United in 2016.

His 13 goals in his maiden season with the then-National League side saw Coventry swoop in the summer of 2017.

A cruciate injury hampered his time with City, robbing him of the majority of his second season, but he bounced back before signing off with six goals in 36 appearances last term.