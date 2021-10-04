Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United make move for ex-Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou

By Sean Hamilton
October 4 2021, 1.02pm Updated: October 4 2021, 9.20pm
Maxime Biamou is set for talks with Dundee United.

Dundee United are set to enter contract discussions with French striker Maxime Biamou.

The 30-year-old bagged 26 goals in a four-year spell with Coventry City before becoming a free agent in the summer.

At 6ft 1in, Biamou would add size and power to United’s front line, which has been weakened by the loss of Marc McNulty to injury.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, he is heading for talks at Tannadice.

Marc McNulty is set to undergo surgery for his hamstring problem.

Biamou began his career in non-league French football before moving to English side Sutton United in 2016.

His 13 goals in his maiden season with the then-National League side saw Coventry swoop in the summer of 2017.

A cruciate injury hampered his time with City, robbing him of the majority of his second season, but he bounced back before signing off with six goals in 36 appearances last term.

