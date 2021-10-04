Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife engineering firm moves to employee ownership to secure jobs

By Gavin Harper
October 4 2021, 1.53pm Updated: October 4 2021, 5.07pm
Fife engineering firm Christie Gillespie has moved to employee ownership.
Fife engineering firm Christie Gillespie has moved to employee ownership.

The owners of a Fife engineering consultancy firm have secured jobs after handing over ownership to the firm’s employees.

Alistair Christie and Richard Gillespie set up Burntisland-based Christie Gillespie Consulting Engineers in 2015.

Since, they have taken the firm to over £1 million turnover.

The duo have now turned to employee ownership specialist, Ownership Associates, to implement their long-term succession plan.

That will see all members of staff gain a share in the business through an employee ownership trust.

A move six years in the making

It is hoped the move to employee ownership will create a lasting legacy for its loyal team, to whom the owners have attributed the success of the business.

Mr Gillespie said: “This is a move that has been six years in the making.

“From the get-go Alistair and I were determined to leave a lasting legacy for our staff which centred on our core values of generating exceptional client-driven service.

“We have been fortunate enough to have an extremely high retention rate amongst our staff, with just one colleague leaving us in the six years of operating.

“It’s this dedication and drive that has reinforced our decision to go down the employee ownership route.”

The Christie Gillespie team.

Christie Gillespie is currently spread across bases in Fife, Dundee and East Lothian, with plans to further expand in the near future.

Mr Christie said: “We had envisioned this idea of adopting a succession model for the business when we first started. We just didn’t know what that would be.

“We decided quickly against selling to another firm. That would have meant the possibility of staff relocation or job loss and a risk to the company ethos and culture built on strong client focus and communication.

“It became clear through the years that some form of employee ownership model was our number one choice, but we didn’t quite know how it would work.”

‘One of the biggest achievements’

He praised the work of Carole Leslie at Ownership Associates for her support during the transition.

Mr Christie said she left no stone unturned during the process.

The co-founder said: “It’s emotional discussing the succession plan of something you have built from scratch.

“Carole understood how we felt, how the staff would feel, and what needed to be done moving forward.”

The Fife firm’s co-founders hope the transition will see the company continue to flourish.

They hope staff will be more engaged now they have a stake in the success of the firm.

Mr Gillespie added: “We recently held our first team meeting following our transition to employee ownership.

“Already we could see every member of staff was more engaged than ever before.

“It was the most productive meeting we’ve ever had.

“Adopting employee ownership is undoubtedly one of the biggest achievements in our careers.”