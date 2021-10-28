Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wet Wet Wet to headline Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival

By Claire Warrender
October 28 2021, 6.05pm Updated: October 29 2021, 7.08am
Wet Wet Wet is the headline act on Friday.

Wet Wet Wet will headline next year’s inaugural Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival.

Organisers have just announced the Scots band will join the impressive line-up of stars due to play in the Fife town next May.

They will follow acts including Hue and Cry, Sandi Thom and Callum Beattie on the opening night of the three-day music fest.

The Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival was originally due to take place on The Esplanade from October 8 to 10.

Wet Wet Wet will play Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival.
Wet Wet Wet performed at P&J Live in Aberdeen in 2019.

However, the event is in aid of the NHS and organisers felt it would be irresponsible to run it in October given the spike in Covid cases locally.

They said: “One of the main aims of Breakout is to celebrate our freedom again and for everyone to have a great time with great music and the new date will allow us to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.”

The festival will now take place from May 27 to 29.

Wet Wet Wet success

Wet Wet Wet hit it big in the ’80s with hits including Sweet Little Mystery and Wishing I Was Lucky.

But their biggest success came in 1994 with Love Is All Around, recorded for the Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack, which spent 15 weeks at number one.

Former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm replaced Marti Pellow on vocals in 2018.

While they will headline on the Friday, other well-known Scots performers will appear over the weekend.

They include big-name acts such as Big Country, Midge Ure and the Skids.

As well as Wet Wet Wet in Kirkcaldy, Skids frontman Richard Jobson will play.
Skids frontman Richard Jobson.

Glasgow rockers Gun, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and the Rezillos are also on the line-up.

The event will feature a main stage in the basin car park at the southern end of the prom.

And an acoustic tent near the Nicol Street junction will be transformed into a dance tent at night.

A fairground with rides and stalls will link the two areas.

Other bands on the Breakout line-up

Other bands on the main Breakout line-up include Edinburgh star Callum Beattie, whose hit Salamander Street spent 12 weeks on the Radio 2 playlist last year.

And up-and-coming local singers Billy Reekie, Cameron Barnes, Dionne Hickey and PG Ciarletta will also play.

Wet Wet Wet and local acts will play the Kirkcaldy festival.
Performers Cameron Barnes, left, Billy Reekie, Dionne Hickey and PG Ciarletta in front of the site of the main arena.

The dance tent will feature Kelly Llorenna, Utah Saints and the Urban Cookie Collective, among others.

Sixteen-year-old Kirkcaldy girl Paige Dougall, who has recorded a song with Ella Henderson, is also expected to appear during the weekend.

And other well-known names include Aswad and Adamski.

All profits will go to the NHS.

Tickets on sale

Co-organiser Stuart Prentice announced Wet Wet Wet’s involvement on Thursday evening.

He said: “We’re delighted to add such a legendary band to our line-up and can’t wait to hear them belting out all their hits on Kirkcaldy Esplanade.”

Tickets for the event are available on the Breakout Festival website.

