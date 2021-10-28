Wet Wet Wet to headline Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wet Wet Wet will headline next year’s inaugural Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival.

Organisers have just announced the Scots band will join the impressive line-up of stars due to play in the Fife town next May.

They will follow acts including Hue and Cry, Sandi Thom and Callum Beattie on the opening night of the three-day music fest.

The Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival was originally due to take place on The Esplanade from October 8 to 10.

However, the event is in aid of the NHS and organisers felt it would be irresponsible to run it in October given the spike in Covid cases locally.

They said: “One of the main aims of Breakout is to celebrate our freedom again and for everyone to have a great time with great music and the new date will allow us to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.”

The festival will now take place from May 27 to 29.

Wet Wet Wet success

Wet Wet Wet hit it big in the ’80s with hits including Sweet Little Mystery and Wishing I Was Lucky.

But their biggest success came in 1994 with Love Is All Around, recorded for the Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack, which spent 15 weeks at number one.

Former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm replaced Marti Pellow on vocals in 2018.

While they will headline on the Friday, other well-known Scots performers will appear over the weekend.

They include big-name acts such as Big Country, Midge Ure and the Skids.

Glasgow rockers Gun, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and the Rezillos are also on the line-up.

The event will feature a main stage in the basin car park at the southern end of the prom.

And an acoustic tent near the Nicol Street junction will be transformed into a dance tent at night.

A fairground with rides and stalls will link the two areas.

Other bands on the Breakout line-up

Other bands on the main Breakout line-up include Edinburgh star Callum Beattie, whose hit Salamander Street spent 12 weeks on the Radio 2 playlist last year.

And up-and-coming local singers Billy Reekie, Cameron Barnes, Dionne Hickey and PG Ciarletta will also play.

The dance tent will feature Kelly Llorenna, Utah Saints and the Urban Cookie Collective, among others.

Sixteen-year-old Kirkcaldy girl Paige Dougall, who has recorded a song with Ella Henderson, is also expected to appear during the weekend.

And other well-known names include Aswad and Adamski.

All profits will go to the NHS.

Tickets on sale

Co-organiser Stuart Prentice announced Wet Wet Wet’s involvement on Thursday evening.

He said: “We’re delighted to add such a legendary band to our line-up and can’t wait to hear them belting out all their hits on Kirkcaldy Esplanade.”

Tickets for the event are available on the Breakout Festival website.