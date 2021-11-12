Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boost for £4m plan to restore Burntisland Burgh Chambers to its former glory

By Claire Warrender
November 12 2021, 6.55am
The Burgh Chambers no longer has its tower.

A multi-million-pound plan to restore Burntisland Burgh Chambers to its former glory has been given a boost.

The clocktower and steeple were dismantled several years ago after being declared dangerous.

And since then, a recording of the once-famous bell has chimed the hour for townsfolk.

Burntisland Burgh Chambers.
Burntisland Burgh Chambers before the tower was dismantled.

However, Burntisland Heritage Trust’s ambitious restoration project has now been submitted to the UK Government in a bid to secure funding from the Levelling Up Fund.

If successful, the cash will help realise dreams of bringing the High Street building back to life.

Ambitious plans for Burntisland Burgh Chambers

The Trust spent years drawing up its £4m plans for the B-listed building, which dates back to 1843.

A recognised town centre landmark, it was once the home of Burntisland Town Council.

And it it now used for community council meetings and other events.

More than £60,000 of work to restore the tower and steeple began some time ago.

But funds ran out and work stopped.

The Burntisland Burgh Chambers  proposal will bring businesses to the High Street.

The new proposals will see the building taken over by the trust.

It aims to provide flexible business space, community use and a home for Burntisland’s many artefacts.

Trustee George McLauchlan said he was delighted.

“I have been involved with the Burgh Chambers project for nearly 10 years,” he said.

“I am over the moon that Fife Council recognises the huge benefits of the proposal for both the High Street and the wider town.

“This is an exciting time and we need to get the whole town behind this and give it that extra bit of push to ensure that central government come up with the funds to realise our dreams.”

Sustaining the building for the future

Burntisland Labour councillor Gordon Langlands is very much behind the bid for Burntisland Burgh Chambers.

“This is a culmination of 10 years of work by a small group of Burntisland volunteers putting together a business plan and drawings for the old council office and derelict outbuildings,” he said.

“It also includes the council chamber and sheriff court, as well as the clock tower.

“This development could reinvigorate Burntisland town centre by providing small business units at the west end of the High Street.

“This would sustain this historic building for future generations.”

Mr Langlands acknowledged there is still much work to be done.

But he added: “It’s great to see this project on the shortlist and to have Burntisland Heritage Trust leading the way.”