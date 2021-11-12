Boost for £4m plan to restore Burntisland Burgh Chambers to its former glory

An error occurred. Please try again.

A multi-million-pound plan to restore Burntisland Burgh Chambers to its former glory has been given a boost.

The clocktower and steeple were dismantled several years ago after being declared dangerous.

And since then, a recording of the once-famous bell has chimed the hour for townsfolk.

However, Burntisland Heritage Trust’s ambitious restoration project has now been submitted to the UK Government in a bid to secure funding from the Levelling Up Fund.

If successful, the cash will help realise dreams of bringing the High Street building back to life.

Ambitious plans for Burntisland Burgh Chambers

The Trust spent years drawing up its £4m plans for the B-listed building, which dates back to 1843.

A recognised town centre landmark, it was once the home of Burntisland Town Council.

And it it now used for community council meetings and other events.

More than £60,000 of work to restore the tower and steeple began some time ago.

But funds ran out and work stopped.

The new proposals will see the building taken over by the trust.

It aims to provide flexible business space, community use and a home for Burntisland’s many artefacts.

Trustee George McLauchlan said he was delighted.

“I have been involved with the Burgh Chambers project for nearly 10 years,” he said.

“I am over the moon that Fife Council recognises the huge benefits of the proposal for both the High Street and the wider town.

“This is an exciting time and we need to get the whole town behind this and give it that extra bit of push to ensure that central government come up with the funds to realise our dreams.”

Sustaining the building for the future

Burntisland Labour councillor Gordon Langlands is very much behind the bid for Burntisland Burgh Chambers.

“This is a culmination of 10 years of work by a small group of Burntisland volunteers putting together a business plan and drawings for the old council office and derelict outbuildings,” he said.

“It also includes the council chamber and sheriff court, as well as the clock tower.

“This development could reinvigorate Burntisland town centre by providing small business units at the west end of the High Street.

“This would sustain this historic building for future generations.”

Mr Langlands acknowledged there is still much work to be done.

But he added: “It’s great to see this project on the shortlist and to have Burntisland Heritage Trust leading the way.”