Fife man threatened with ‘nuclear option’ if he fails to behave

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 12 2021, 7.00am
Daryl Mann

A Dunfermline man told his ex’s new partner “you’re a marked man” before threatening to damage their cars.

Daryl Mann said he would pour brake fluid over the vehicles during a rant in a street in Buckhaven earlier this year.

A sheriff warned the 33-year-old he must comply with a court order to carry out unpaid work or the “nuclear option” would be imposed instead.

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At 10pm the accused’s ex was within her home address and her partner was a short distance away from that at the road side, where he was working on his motor vehicle.

“He heard the accused say, ‘you’re a marked man’ and observed a black BMW with the accused in the passenger seat with the window down.

“The accused got out of the vehicle and began shouting and swearing.

“This was heard by the accused’s ex-partner.

“It lasted approximately two minutes.

“He then pointed at the vehicles, indicating he would damage them by pouring brake fluid over them.”

She said Mann then left the area but was later traced by police.

When spoken to he denied having seen his ex-partner.

‘Nuclear option’

Solicitor Lee Quimseh, defending, said Mann’s behaviour was prompted by the actions of his ex’s new partner.

He said: “He had heard he was driving up and down the street where Mr Mann was residing.”

However, he said Mann recognised it was a serious offence and he had been out of trouble since May.

Mann, of Burt Street, Dunfermline, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting, swearing, uttering threats, gesticulating and acting in an abusive manner at Den Walk, Buckhaven on May 14.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told him: “You are treading on very, very thin ice.

“The nuclear option is waiting for you if you fail to comply.”

She ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.