Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife town that went global with ‘wonky’ Christmas lights is back with more festive crackers

By Claire Warrender
November 20 2021, 6.10pm
Lois Murray, 11, with her design turned into reality.

A Fife town that melted hearts across the world with its “wonky” Christmas lights has added another two to its collection.

Newburgh’s display took the internet by storm last year after pictures were shared more than 153,000 times on Twitter.

The lights bring children’s drawings to life and include a Christmas turkey, a three-legged reindeer and a gingerbread man.

And this year, locals have added a dinosaur with a star on its head and a rainbow wearing a Santa hat.

They were unveiled during a switch-on event on Saturday, adding some festive cheer to the dark autumn nights.

People lined the street to watch the reveal of the new Christmas lights.
Santa made a special guest appearance for the unveiling of the new lights.

The green dinosaur, wrapped in colourful lights, was designed by Newburgh Primary pupil Arlo Nicol, who was in P1 at the time.

And P6 pupil Lois Murray came up with the rainbow design in honour of key workers’ efforts during the Covid pandemic.

Designs for this year's Newburgh Christmas lights.
The original winning designs for Newburgh Christmas lights by Lois and Arlo.
Arlo Nicol with his winning design.
Arlo Nicol with his winning design.
11 year old Lois Murray with her winning rainbow design.
11 year old Lois Murray with her winning rainbow design.

The pair won an annual competition organised by Newburgh Action Group.

Chairwoman Shona Gray said: “We’ve been doing it for about 20 years.

“We get the kids to design a light and each year we take one of the old lights away and replace it with the winning one.

“We’ve now got about 20 children’s lights and everybody has their favourite.”

The drawings are then brought to life by Ladybank lighting specialists Blachere Illuminations.

‘It’s amazing when the lights go up’

Newburgh's amazing 'wonky' lights.
Newburgh’s amazing ‘wonky’ lights.
The new design by Arlo Nicol.
The new design by Arlo Nicol.
A closer look at the new light which was designed by Lois Murray.

Some of the other winning designs over the years depict a penguin, a polar bear and a Christmas tree.

“My favourite is a bear with a Christmas hat on,” said Shona.

It is based on the Newburgh Bear, a stone that was originally set into the Abbott’s residence at Lindores Abbey.

“We normally just have one winner each year,” said Shona.

“But we couldn’t do it last year because of Covid so we’ve unveiled the 2020 light and the 2021 light together.

“All the locals say it’s amazing when the lights go up.

“And all the kids like to come and stand beside their own light for the switch-on.”

The idea became famous after last year’s Twitter storm and one user described them as “delightfully wonky”.

Shona has since had requests for advice from across the UK.

“I was invited to a switch-on in Soho in London,” she said.

“There might be other people doing it now but we’ve been doing it for ages.

“Newburgh Christmas lights are famous now.”

Newburgh and it’s famous festive lights.

MAP: 10 Christmas lights switch-on events for families in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier