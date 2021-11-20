Dick Campbell: Arbroath gaffer says Kilmarnock win is in his ‘top 10 results in 33-year career’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has hailed his side’s 1-0 win over table-topping Kilmarnock as one of the best he’s ever seen in management.

A late Anton Dowds’ header ensured the Red Lichties returned to the Angus coast with all three points.

Despite the narrow scoreline, the win was hardly snatched as the away side had several chances in the game and defended heroically.

The side looked composed on the ball, while keeper Derek Gaston also made a number of match-winning saves.

That team effort was enough for gaffer Dick Campbell to rank the result up there as one of the best in his 33-year managerial career.

‘Outstanding’

Campbell, who’s approaching 1,500 games in management said: “They were outstanding today. Their work-rate was outstanding. Their togetherness was outstanding.

“I’ve been 33 years as a manager, 12 games short of 1,500 as a coach and a manager, that’s in the top 10.

“I thought we came here and were convincing, I didn’t think we stole it, we deserved to win the game.”

The result narrows the gap at the top of the Championship, with just two points separating Kilmarnock at the top and Arbroath in fifth.

Despite their incredible start to the season, Campbell refused to be drawn into talk of Premiership play-offs, with his feet remaining firmly on the ground.

He told reporters: “When it’s mathematically possible that we’re staying in the league, I’ll set out the next target for Arbroath.

“But don’t take anything away from the Arbroath players today. Their effort was incredible.

“They’re part-time remember, they’ve all got other jobs.”

The Arbroath boss was also full of praise for on-loan Hearts youngster Chris Hamilton.

Campbell added: “I am absolutely delighted, especially for young Hamilton in the middle of the park.

“He won everything today, and he’s only 19 remember.”