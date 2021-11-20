Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell: Arbroath gaffer says Kilmarnock win is in his ‘top 10 results in 33-year career’

By Scott Lorimer
November 20 2021, 6.23pm
Dick Campbell celebrates with his team at full-time after beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.
Dick Campbell celebrates with his team at full-time after beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has hailed his side’s 1-0 win over table-topping Kilmarnock as one of the best he’s ever seen in management.

A late Anton Dowds’ header ensured the Red Lichties returned to the Angus coast with all three points.

Despite the narrow scoreline, the win was hardly snatched as the away side had several chances in the game and defended heroically.

The side looked composed on the ball, while keeper Derek Gaston also made a number of match-winning saves.

That team effort was enough for gaffer Dick Campbell to rank the result up there as one of the best in his 33-year managerial career.

‘Outstanding’

Campbell, who’s approaching 1,500 games in management said: “They were outstanding today. Their work-rate was outstanding. Their togetherness was outstanding.

“I’ve been 33 years as a manager, 12 games short of 1,500 as a coach and a manager, that’s in the top 10.

“I thought we came here and were convincing, I didn’t think we stole it, we deserved to win the game.”

The result narrows the gap at the top of the Championship, with just two points separating Kilmarnock at the top and Arbroath in fifth.

Anton Dowds scores Arbroath's winner at Kilmarnock.
Anton Dowds scores Arbroath’s winner at Kilmarnock.

Despite their incredible start to the season, Campbell refused to be drawn into talk of  Premiership play-offs, with his feet remaining firmly on the ground.

He told reporters: “When it’s mathematically possible that we’re staying in the league, I’ll set out the next target for Arbroath.

“But don’t take anything away from the Arbroath players today. Their effort was incredible.

“They’re part-time remember, they’ve all got other jobs.”

The Arbroath boss was also full of praise for on-loan Hearts youngster Chris Hamilton.

Campbell added: “I am absolutely delighted, especially for young Hamilton in the middle of the park.

“He won everything today, and he’s only 19 remember.”

 

 

