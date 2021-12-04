It’s a date! 4 fantastic Courier Country community calendars for 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Days are numbered for Courier Country folk fancying a date with their favourite places in 2022.

Community calendars are flying off the shelves in local towns and villages.

They raise vital sums for good causes.

And they find their way to every corner of the globe as a year-round reminder of the beauty of home for exiles from Tayside and Fife.

Here’s a selection of the stunning offerings for 2022.

Kinghorn RNLI

Donnie Maclean and Ralph Johnston both began volunteering at the local RNLI station in early 2020 and are tractor drivers and trainee boat crew.

Following the success of a 2021 calendar produced by Donnie, the pair of keen photographers teamed up to make the 2022 edition even better.

They asked the local community to pick the images for the calendar.

Kinghorn station is one of the busiest in Scotland, with nearly 90 call-outs in 2021 so far.

The calendars cost £20 and are available by emailing kinghornlifeboatcalendars@gmail.com with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

Broughty Ferry

Produced by Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association. £10.

Winning entry (cover photo): Ben Hirst – Gray Street at night with train passing through.

Available from Eduardo Alessandro Studios, The Card Shop, Barnhill; Gillies, Paper Kisses and McPherson’s Pharmacy

All proceeds go to local good causes.

Kirriemuir

Produced by Glens and Kirriemuir Old Parish Church. £5

Winning photographs: Naomi Entwistle – Autumn in Caddam Woods. Grace Johnston – Glen Isla. John Paterson – At the going down of the sun.

Other photographers featured: Shân Coombs, Brian Forsyth, Neil Houstoun, Malcolm McBeath, Karen McGavock, John Orr and Michael Visocchi.

Available from the Parish Church office, A.B McIntosh, Pixie Dust, Paper Chain, Paul’s Hair Studio, Thistle News, Oslers, the Northmuir Shop and Westmuir Shoppie.

Falkland

Produced by Falkland Events Committee. £7.

Falkland Events run the popular Summer and Winter Festivals to raised funds for next year’s village events.

More than 200 pictures were submitted, giving the judges a difficult task in selecting the winners.

The calendars are on sale at Falkland Village Store/Post Office.