Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

It’s a date! 4 fantastic Courier Country community calendars for 2022

By Graham Brown
December 4 2021, 7.15am
Courier Country community calendars are an annual favourite.

Days are numbered for Courier Country folk fancying a date with their favourite places in 2022.

Community calendars are flying off the shelves in local towns and villages.

They raise vital sums for good causes.

And they find their way to every corner of the globe as a year-round reminder of the beauty of home for exiles from Tayside and Fife.

Here’s a selection of the stunning offerings for 2022.

Kinghorn RNLI

Donnie Maclean and Ralph Johnston both began volunteering at the local RNLI station in early 2020 and are tractor drivers and trainee boat crew.

Kinghorn RNLI
Kinghorn lifeboat tractor by Ralph Johnston.

Following the success of a 2021 calendar produced by Donnie, the pair of keen photographers teamed up to make the 2022 edition even better.

They asked the local community to pick the images for the calendar.

Kinghorn
Paddleboarding by Donnie Maclean.

Kinghorn station is one of the busiest in Scotland, with nearly 90 call-outs in 2021 so far.

The calendars cost £20 and are available by emailing kinghornlifeboatcalendars@gmail.com with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

Kinghorn RNLI
Kinghorn lifeboat by Donnie Maclean.

Broughty Ferry

Produced by Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association. £10.

Broughty Ferry
Train passing through Broughty Ferry by Ben Hirst.

Winning entry (cover photo): Ben Hirst – Gray Street at night with train passing through.

Broughty Ferry
Broughty aerial view by Andy Henderson.

Available from Eduardo Alessandro Studios, The Card Shop, Barnhill; Gillies, Paper Kisses and McPherson’s Pharmacy

All proceeds go to local good causes.

Broughty Castle
Broughty Castle by Grant Moir.

Kirriemuir

Produced by Glens and Kirriemuir Old Parish Church. £5

Kirriemuir
At the Going Down of the Sun by John Paterson.

Winning photographs: Naomi Entwistle – Autumn in Caddam Woods. Grace Johnston – Glen Isla. John Paterson – At the going down of the sun.

Other photographers featured: Shân Coombs, Brian Forsyth, Neil Houstoun, Malcolm McBeath, Karen McGavock, John Orr and Michael Visocchi.

Kiriremuir
Autumn in Caddam Woods by Naomi Entwhistle.

Available from the Parish Church office, A.B McIntosh, Pixie Dust, Paper Chain, Paul’s Hair Studio, Thistle News, Oslers, the Northmuir Shop and Westmuir Shoppie.

Glen Isla
Glen Isla by Grace Johnston.

Falkland

Produced by Falkland Events Committee. £7.

Falkland
Falkland in winter by Scott Robb.

Falkland Events run the popular Summer and Winter Festivals to raised funds for next year’s village events.

Falkland
Night scene by Caroline McCafferty.

More than 200 pictures were submitted, giving the judges a difficult task in selecting the winners.

The calendars are on sale at Falkland Village Store/Post Office.

Falkland
Falkland view by Dionatas Vargas.

 