A Ferry Merry Christmas: Broughty buzzing as town twinkles in festive switch-on

By Graham Brown and John Post
November 19 2021, 9.20am Updated: November 19 2021, 12.44pm

Families flocked to the Ferry for the switch-on of Broughty’s lights display.

After a Covid-enforced absence for the hugely popular event last year, the crowds turned out to enjoy a fun-packed programme on Thursday evening.

Crowds gathered in Brook Street to enjoy the festivities.
Santa made a special appearance.

Thomson Leng Musical Society treated the audience to a selection of songs from their pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

And the children of Eastern Primary School led the crowd in singing festive favourites.

Thomson Leng Musical Society.
Thomson Leng Musical Society.
Eastern Primary School.
Eastern Primary School.

Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association fund and organise the Christmas lights display.

BFTA chairman Steve James said: “We missed out last year because of the pandemic so it is really great to be back.”

Amy Robb cooks up a storm at Scott Brothers Butchers.
Scott Brothers Butchers were on hand providing an assortment of snacks.
MerryFerry Christmas.

Thousands of pounds have been spent on new extra Ferry Merry Christmas features at each end of Brook Street.

Steve added: “We moved things around to take the big rides into Fort Street and make the area around the main stage more family-friendly.

Carnival rides on Fort Street.
Fairground activities were a hit attracting visitors.

Father Christmas was at the event hosted by DJ Stuart Webster for the big switch on and was helped by Lord Provost Ian Moffat and 6 year old Lyla Crozier from Grange Primary School.

Earlier in the day, Ferry furniture store Gillies unveiled their display.

Santa, Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, and Lyla Crozier switch on the lights.
Event host DJ Stuart Webster, Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, Lyla Crozier, and Santa.
Crowds watch as the lights are switched on.
A spectator in the crowd watching the festivities.
Hundreds of families came out to take part in the fun.
The main stage on Brook Street.
Gillies Christmas display.
Gillies Christmas window reveal in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Niamh Rennie, 3, Alex Barton, 3, Nel Larg, 3 and Freddie Barr, 3 enjoying the annual display which was revealed earlier in the day.

Santa Sunday

So now BFTA attentions turn to Santa Sunday.

It takes place on December 12.

Steve added: “We have Santa’s grotto in Brook Street and a few kids’ rides.

“As well as being an event for the community, it brings footfall into the Ferry and is a great chance for the town to get another wee boost.”

Historic organisation

The association has been going since the early 1900s.

Its current membership numbers around 100 from every sector of the business community.

And it’s more dedicated than ever to its original mission.

Steve James, Chair of the Broughty Ferry Traders association hands over a cheque for £700 to Katy Davidson, School & Family development officer, which will be used to purchase coats and clothes for local families

It originally set out to ‘foster and promote trade and business, increasing the amenities, wellbeing and prosperity for Broughty’s inhabitants’.

