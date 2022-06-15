‘It’s utterly heartbreaking’: Fife football club devastated by ‘deliberate’ blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife football club whose premises has been destroyed in a devastating blaze has vowed to carry on.

The fire ripped through one of Eastvale Football Club’s buildings at Greig Park in Milton Road, Windygates, destroying the home dressing room and shower facilities.

Two fire crews battled until late on Tuesday evening to put out the fire after the alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm.

Police are now investigating the incident while awaiting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s verdict on the cause.

However, it’s understood police believe the fire was started deliberately.

Eastvale FC manager David Smith told The Courier, everyone is devastated by the fire and vowed the club will do all it can to survive.

‘Heartbreaking’

He said: “It’s utterly heartbreaking to see the facilities which everyone has worked so hard for totally destroyed.

“I was was at the ground until 3am trying to clear up and to learn that it is likely to have been a deliberate act is sickening.

“Team dressing room and shower units, which have only recently been renewed, have been ruined.”

The blaze has gutted the building

The club was formed in 1985 and fields a number of youth and amateur teams.

David, who took over as club manager three years ago, says the fire was not just an attack on the club but on the whole of the Windygates community.

He added: “The facilities are not just for the club but for the whole of Windygates to use.

“It’s even more distressing to think that someone who may have actually used our facilities or played on one of the pitches is responsible for this devastation.

“We’ve had problems with anti-social behaviour in recent months but this is on a whole new level and very concerning.”

Support from across the community

However, David says he’s already been humbled by the offers of support from local community and businesses who have stepped up help.

He said: “It’s just hours after the fire and I’ve already had several builders and businesses offering their services free to help us rebuild.

“Also other sections of the community (are) already offering help, which is amazing.

“Despite the damage we will survive this and we have the community with us on that.”

Fellow club Greig Park Rangers, who play their matches on the same pitches, have revealed they also suffered a fire just days before.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are disgusted, angry and disappointed to hear about the deliberate fire that damaged the dressing rooms.

“A small fire had been set over the weekend at other cabins at Greig Park but came to nothing that time.

“For anyone starting a fire in broad daylight in a place like Greig Park, Windygates, cannot be very bright and will be caught.

“We stand together with Eastvale FC.”

Meanwhile, East Fife Football Club has already offered Eastvale new strips and balls after learning of Eastvale’s plight.

Furthermore, Joe Ward, landlord at the Auld Hoose pub in Windygates, is to host an Eastvale fundraiser event on July 31 which will be attended by Fife Provost and football legend Jim Leishman.