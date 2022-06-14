Fire crews scrambled after fire breaks out at football ground in Windygates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters in Fife are tackling a blaze which broke out at Eastvale Football Club’s ground in Windygates on Tuesday evening.

Two fire appliances were despatched to the football ground at Greig Park in Milton Road shortly before 9.30pm.

On arrival firefighters found a portable cabin at the ground on fire.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.23pm on Tuesday to a building on fire at Greig Park in Milton Road, Windygates.

“Two appliances were sent from Methil station and on arrival found a portable cabin at the premises well alight.

“Officers are using hose reel jets to fight the blaze and that is continuing.

“There are no reported injures from the incident and officers remain at the scene”.