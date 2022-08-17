Obituary: Hannah Stevenson’s Pitscottie Inn steak pie was famed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Obituary: Hannah Stevenson’s Pitscottie Inn steak pie was famed

By Chris Ferguson
August 17 2022, 2.00pm
Hannah Stevenson.
Hannah Stevenson.

Under the stewardship of Hannah Stevenson, the Pitscottie Inn became one of Fife’s favourite hostelries.

It was packed out with young farmers on weekend nights and the favoured lunch spot on market days.

On these days Hannah, who has died aged 93, would serve scores of plates of her famous steak pie.

Hannah and her husband, Alex, worked hard to renovate Pitsottie Inn from a basic structure in the 1970s.

Catering

She ventured into catering when she began serving soup and sandwiches to widower customers.

By the time they sold the inn in 1987, they were selling 100 bar lunches on peak days, all home cooked.

Hannah was born in September, 1928 at Rankeillour Estate where her father, John Keiller, was a gamekeeper.

War service

Her father, who lived until he was 104, had served with the Highland Light Infantry during the First World War.

He fought at the battle of the Somme and later became a prisoner of war of the Germans.

Shortly before his death, he was awarded the Legion d’honneur by France because he had fought on French soil.

Marriage

In September, 1950, Hannah married Alexander Stevenson at Monimail Church, Letham. They went on to have four of a family: Ewan, John, Verna and Joyce.

As the catering side of Pitscottie Inn took off, Hannah surrounded herself with a loyal team of family and close friends.

Verna said: “Most of the local young farmers at that time would meet friends on a Friday and Saturday night at Pitscottie Inn to start their night out and often packed out the lounge bar.

“People would come from far and wide to eat the great food mum had on offer, including the farmers on market day where homemade steak pie was a firm favourite, while tripe and onions also went down a treat.

“Pitscottie Inn was a great meeting place for locals, farmers and business people.”

Listening ear

Hannah also had a handle on what was happening locally, often thanks to a radio that could pick up the police frequency.

Verna said: “It is fair to say that at times as she listened to it she was worried by what she heard.

“On one occasion her father, a retired gamekeeper who was in his 80s at the time and one of her sons were being spoken about on the radio for poaching at a local pond.

“She was worried her father was going to be getting into trouble at his age, and a gamekeeper. However, they managed to avoid a tricky situation.”

Retiral

When Hannah and Alex sold the Pitscottie Inn they retired to Ladybank where Alex enjoyed his racing pigeons and Hannah her large garden.

When the garden became too much to tend to, the couple bought a house with a smaller garden in Pitlessie in 2001.

Alex died in 2004 and Hannah, an avid Dundee United supporter, continued to live independently in Pitlessie until she took ill several weeks ago.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The watering ban was lifted on Wednesday at 1pm.
Fife crop supplies 'remain incredibly fragile' as farmers' water ban lifted
0
Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Credit: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash in Dunfermline
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. UDA terrorist Picture shows; Steven Moffat. Fife. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Convicted UDA terrorist failed to notify police about Fife house move
St Andrews Castle has reopened.
St Andrews Castle reopens 14 months after dangerous masonry discovered
0
Hannah Stevenson.
Crime spree teen detained for Buckfast bottle stabbing in Fife
Hannah Stevenson.
LISTEN: Property row continues over new Thornton housing development
Ewan Mackinnon had been accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.
Fife driver cleared of causing pedestrian's death
Newfoundland, Yogi, died in similar circumstances to other dogs in Kinghorn.
Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood
2
Firefighters battling the blaze on Tuesday and police outside the former Kirkcaldy WH Smith store on Wednesday.
Firefighters spend nine hours battling blaze in empty Kirkcaldy High street shop
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic violence Picture shows; Logan Peattie. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 16/08/2022
Fife man mowed down partner and locked her in car during campaign of abuse

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures