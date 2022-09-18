Man injured after motorcycle crash near Falkland closes road By Neil Henderson September 18 2022, 5.57pm Updated: September 19 2022, 6.18am The incident occurred on the A912 near to Falkland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash close to Falkland on Sunday, which closed the road for over an hour. The incident occurred on the A912 close to Falkland shortly before 3pm. Police and ambulance were alerted and raced to the scene. The road was blocked for around an hour with local diversion put in place for motorists. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 3pm on Sunday to a report of a crash involving a motorbike on the A912 near Falkland, Fife. “Emergency services attended and the rider, a man, was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service. “The road was closed for a short time and re-opened around 4pm.” The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife Tips on keeping your family together as rising numbers in Tayside & Fife seek… 0 Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Major disturbance in Dunfermline as football fans clash in town centre Fife world biking champ left devastated after £65,000 theft of competition bikes 0 Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident More from The Courier 3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact… 0 LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell 0 Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago 0 Liz Truss failed my brother while he was jailed in Iraq, says Fife woman