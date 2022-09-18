Man injured after motorcycle crash near Falkland closes road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash close to Falkland on Sunday, which closed the road for over an hour.

The incident occurred on the A912 close to Falkland shortly before 3pm.

Police and ambulance were alerted and raced to the scene.

The road was blocked for around an hour with local diversion put in place for motorists.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 3pm on Sunday to a report of a crash involving a motorbike on the A912 near Falkland, Fife.

“Emergency services attended and the rider, a man, was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed for a short time and re-opened around 4pm.”

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.