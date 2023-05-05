Mary Mitchell: Poignant farewell for popular Kirkcaldy grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Mary Mitchell: Poignant farewell for popular Kirkcaldy grandmother

In her leisure time she was an avid reader but also practical, tackling jobs around the house such as painting and decorating

By Chris Ferguson
Mary Mitchell, a popular Kirkcaldy grandmother, has died.
Mary Mitchell, a popular Kirkcaldy grandmother, has died.

It was very much a family affair when popular Kirkcaldy grandmother Mary Mitchell was taken on her final journey through the streets where she grew up.

Mary, known as Mary Doll, once ran a pet shop in the town and was a familiar sight in her red car and latterly her mobility scooter.

Her funeral took place at Kirkcaldy crematorium and Mary, who died aged 66,  travelled in a hearse drawn by two black horses and followed by her large family.

A piper, aged 11, played Amazing Grace and led the cortege down the crematorium driveway and six of Mary’s grandsons, Leon, Gary, Jack, Robbie, Jay and Matthew carried her willow coffin into the chapel, followed by her sons, Steven and Colin.

A horse-drawn hearse took Mary Mitchell's coffin through the streets of Kirkcaldy in its way to the crematorium.
Mary Mitchell’s final journey in a horse-drawn hearse.

Mary was born Mary Martin Baird McDonald Jarguz in May 1956 to Jan and Ann Jaguz and grew up alongside her sisters, Janet and Margaret.

Mary had suffered from indifferent health from a young age and after leaving school she took various jobs but soon settled into being a stay-at-home-mother to her children, Steven, Vicky, Karen, Colin and Leanne. She was also like a mother to her niece and nephew, Kelly and Paddy.

In her leisure time she was an avid reader but also practical, tackling jobs around the house such as painting and decorating.

Business

For a time she ran a pet shop in Kirkcaldy and remained an animal lover all her life.

After her familiar red car gave up she replaced it with a mobility scooter which became equally familiar in the streets of the town.

Most of all, Mary was known for her love of her large family which spanned five generations and the word the family used to describe her was “contented”.

There was a “massive” congregation of family and friends at Mary’s funeral according to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors.

The firm’s Ally Caldicott said: “Mary was clearly quite the character and so dearly loved by all who knew her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]