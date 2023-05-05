Mary Mitchell: Poignant farewell for popular Kirkcaldy grandmother

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was very much a family affair when popular Kirkcaldy grandmother Mary Mitchell was taken on her final journey through the streets where she grew up.

Mary, known as Mary Doll, once ran a pet shop in the town and was a familiar sight in her red car and latterly her mobility scooter.

Her funeral took place at Kirkcaldy crematorium and Mary, who died aged 66, travelled in a hearse drawn by two black horses and followed by her large family.

A piper, aged 11, played Amazing Grace and led the cortege down the crematorium driveway and six of Mary’s grandsons, Leon, Gary, Jack, Robbie, Jay and Matthew carried her willow coffin into the chapel, followed by her sons, Steven and Colin.

Mary was born Mary Martin Baird McDonald Jarguz in May 1956 to Jan and Ann Jaguz and grew up alongside her sisters, Janet and Margaret.

Mary had suffered from indifferent health from a young age and after leaving school she took various jobs but soon settled into being a stay-at-home-mother to her children, Steven, Vicky, Karen, Colin and Leanne. She was also like a mother to her niece and nephew, Kelly and Paddy.

In her leisure time she was an avid reader but also practical, tackling jobs around the house such as painting and decorating.

For a time she ran a pet shop in Kirkcaldy and remained an animal lover all her life.

After her familiar red car gave up she replaced it with a mobility scooter which became equally familiar in the streets of the town.

Most of all, Mary was known for her love of her large family which spanned five generations and the word the family used to describe her was “contented”.

There was a “massive” congregation of family and friends at Mary’s funeral according to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors.

The firm’s Ally Caldicott said: “Mary was clearly quite the character and so dearly loved by all who knew her.”