Lewis Capaldi’s Dundee gigs sell out in seconds – as fans left frustrated by website crash

Tickets for two intimate shows by Lewis Capaldi at Fat Sam’s in Dundee have sold out within seconds – after fans were left frustrated when his website crashed.

The singer announced earlier this week plans for an intimate show the week before he headlines Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the city.

The gig will feature a Q&A session with fans and performances of acoustic versions of songs from his new album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, on Saturday May 20.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Friday, with eager fans crashing the website.

The Fat Sam’s gig sold out with seconds and, due to demand, an extra show was added for Dundee on the same date.

But this also sold out within minutes.

The Bathgate singer took to social media to thank fans – saying it was “very, very surreal” and that “he could not wait” to play the shows.

Some fans left frustrated

Some Capaldi fans took to social media to express their disappointment at missing out on tickets, saying the website was not working when they tried to access it.

One fan wrote: “Tried to surprise my wife with Lewis Capaldi tickets at Fatties in Dundee.

“Site wobbled then everything sold out.”

Another posted: “What’s happened to your website man?

“I tried on two separate devices to get tickets but when I clicked on buy tickets on your website literally nothing happened.”

The shows at Fat Sam’s are part of a series of intimate concerts in partnership with independent record stores across the country.

Assai Records has teamed up with Lewis Capaldi for the Dundee gigs.

The show will be hosted by BBC radio reviewer Matt Everitt.