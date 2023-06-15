St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four

St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the fourth day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards during Thursday’s ceremonies were graduates from the School of Art History and the School of Economics and Finance.

Students from the School of History and the School of Psychology and Neuroscience were also there to receive their awards.

In addition, nine distinguished individuals are being honoured by the University of St Andrews this year.

Receiving their honours along with graduates was economist – Professor Carmen Reinhart, and folklorist and ethnologist, singer, writer and broadcaster – Professor Margaret Bennett.

The Courier was there to bring you the best pictures from the fourth day of graduation celebrations.