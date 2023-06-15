St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four

More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week.

Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the fourth day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards during Thursday’s ceremonies were graduates from the School of Art History and the School of Economics and Finance.

Students from the School of History and the School of Psychology and Neuroscience were also there to receive their awards.

In addition, nine distinguished individuals are being honoured by the University of St Andrews this year.

Receiving their honours along with graduates was economist – Professor Carmen Reinhart, and folklorist and ethnologist, singer, writer and broadcaster – Professor Margaret Bennett.

The Courier was there to bring you the best pictures from the fourth day of graduation celebrations.

The procession led by piper Ian McNaught (21) from St Andrews University, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A great day for everyone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Happy graduates walking in the parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Happy graduates arriving in St Salvator’s Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for celebrations! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates smile for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Finished! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates finishing the parade with smiles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles from graduates as all the hard work has paid off.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Enjoying graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Waving for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A day full of joy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates embrace in a hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sunshine all afternoon for graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A day to remember. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends embrace each other with a celebratory hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wonderful moment at graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduated! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nina Bartakova (23) from Slovakia with her mum, graduating in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates Felecia Kroon and Agnese Fanieze. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Very proud friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Group shot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate poses for graduation photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
On the left Sofia Balestrin (23) from Brazil who has graduated in Economics. In the middle is Mafalda Gaspar (22), from Portugal who has also graduated in Economics. On the right is Ana Julia Ferreira (22) from Brazil who has graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ana Julia Ferreira (22) from Brazil with family. Ana Julia Ferreira has graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Popping open the champagne. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Staff Warden Josh Gumbley with Amy Hopkins and their dog Pippin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates mingling at the garden party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Birthday and a graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Nadine Seif (23) from London/Egypt with friends. Nadine Seif has graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Bethany Astor (22) from Wisconsin with friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scarlett Gruner-Hegge (22) from Norway with family who has graduated in History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bartholemew Shepherd (22) from Cheltenham, graduated in History with girlfriend of 4 years. They met on day 1 at University. Amy Provan (23) from Glasgow, graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
On the left Syarah Fazilla from Malaysia who graduated in Economics. On the right is Media Marat from Kazakstan who graduated in Psychology & Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Michaela Gilarova (23) from Czech Republic who graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Professor Margaret Bennett was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Music. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
University Principle Sally Mapstone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

