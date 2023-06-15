St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week. Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4471330/st-andrews-university-graduations-2023-pictures-from-day-four/ Copy Link St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the fourth day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies. More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week. Among the students receiving their awards during Thursday’s ceremonies were graduates from the School of Art History and the School of Economics and Finance. Students from the School of History and the School of Psychology and Neuroscience were also there to receive their awards. In addition, nine distinguished individuals are being honoured by the University of St Andrews this year. Receiving their honours along with graduates was economist – Professor Carmen Reinhart, and folklorist and ethnologist, singer, writer and broadcaster – Professor Margaret Bennett. The Courier was there to bring you the best pictures from the fourth day of graduation celebrations. The procession led by piper Ian McNaught (21) from St Andrews University, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A great day for everyone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Happy graduates walking in the parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Happy graduates arriving in St Salvator’s Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Time for celebrations! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates smile for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Finished! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates finishing the parade with smiles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles from graduates as all the hard work has paid off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Enjoying graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Waving for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A day full of joy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates embrace in a hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sunshine all afternoon for graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A day to remember. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Friends embrace each other with a celebratory hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Wonderful moment at graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduated! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Nina Bartakova (23) from Slovakia with her mum, graduating in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates Felecia Kroon and Agnese Fanieze. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Very proud friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Group shot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate poses for graduation photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson On the left Sofia Balestrin (23) from Brazil who has graduated in Economics. In the middle is Mafalda Gaspar (22), from Portugal who has also graduated in Economics. On the right is Ana Julia Ferreira (22) from Brazil who has graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ana Julia Ferreira (22) from Brazil with family. Ana Julia Ferreira has graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Popping open the champagne. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Staff Warden Josh Gumbley with Amy Hopkins and their dog Pippin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates mingling at the garden party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A Birthday and a graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Nadine Seif (23) from London/Egypt with friends. Nadine Seif has graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Bethany Astor (22) from Wisconsin with friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scarlett Gruner-Hegge (22) from Norway with family who has graduated in History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bartholemew Shepherd (22) from Cheltenham, graduated in History with girlfriend of 4 years. They met on day 1 at University. Amy Provan (23) from Glasgow, graduated in Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson On the left Syarah Fazilla from Malaysia who graduated in Economics. On the right is Media Marat from Kazakstan who graduated in Psychology & Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Michaela Gilarova (23) from Czech Republic who graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Professor Margaret Bennett was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Music. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson University Principle Sally Mapstone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson