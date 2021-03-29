Forfar marathon man Andy fired up for 100-mile birthday bash at round-Angus route

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Forfar man is kicking aside the chance to put his feet up on his birthday with a marathon round-Angus run.

Andy Kydd could have been excused for taking it easy when he turns 38 at the end of May.

Instead, the electrician will pull on his trainers and don his kilt for an epic 100-mile run around the district.

And although he’s no stranger to racking up the miles to raise money for good cause, Andy says the scale of the challenge is way beyond anything he has tackled before.

I didn’t really start running until about six or seven years ago,” said Andy.

However, following the death of his dad, Roy, he began a remarkable two-year fundraising challenge for the British Heart Foundation.

Marathon man

Andy took on a mountain marathon, five marathons, eight half-marathons and a double figure 10k tally to raise more than £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

He said: “My dad’s death was what kind of got me into running when I decided to do something to raise money in his memory.

“On my birthday last year I got the feeling that I should try and do something again – so just skipped the idea of 50 miles and have gone for the 100 around Angus.”

This time round he will be raising money for Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL) and Bardet-Biedl Syndrome UK.

“There will be little breaks along the way depending on how we are getting on, but it will just be a matter of trying to get it done.

“I’d love to do it within 24 hours on my birthday, but I think that’s a big ask and it’s all about making sure I cross the line,” said Andy.

“If I have to walk or crawl I’ll do it just to complete it,” he said.

Circular route

He plans to start his Angus 100 from Forfar’s Strathmore Cricket Club on his May 29 birthday morning and take an anti-clockwise route around the county before arriving back at Lochside Park.

“We’re hoping that some people might come along and join me for a few miles during the run,” said Andy, who runs his own business, Ark Electrical.

“I’ve also route tracked it at 106 miles, so will hopefully manage to find a few corners to cut along the way.”

Andy has set up a Facebook page for the event and is hoping for donations towards his £1,000 target through a Justgiving page.

He said local links were the reason for choosing the two charities which will benefit from his feat.

Andy is friends with Liam and Ashley Wilkie of Kirriemuir, whose young daughter, Caitlin, is affected by Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

The rare genetic disorder affects around one in 100,000 babies and BBS UK is the country’s only registered charity support those with the condition and their families.

TCCL was founded in 1994 and delivers a range of support to children with cancer and leukaemia, and their families.

It includes offering holidays at its TCCL Lodge in St Andrews, which the charity opened in 2015.