Angus police launch probe after spate of attempted break-ins

Police in Angus have launched an appeal after a spate of attempted break-ins.

The incidents are said to have taken place in Muirhead and Auchterhouse, with the latest happening early on Monday morning.

Two men were seen on CCTV in the grounds of a house on Coupar Angus Road in Muirhead at around 7am and, later, attempting to enter a property on Braeside, Auchterhouse – smashing a rear door with a stone in the process.

Then, between 8.15am and 8.30am, a further incident took place at another house on Coupar Angus Road with the same men trying to smash a rear door with a hammer.

The culprits were disturbed by the owner of the house and made off in a red Vauxhall Corsa.

The first man is described as having a stocky build, being in his 30s, with a dark baseball cap, jacket, trousers and trainers.

The second had a slim build, was wearing a red jacket at 7am and a dark jacket at 8.15am, with dark trainers and trousers.

Both of the men were wearing facemasks.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.