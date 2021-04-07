Walking rugby is back on the go as an award-winning Angus sports charity continues along the road to recovery.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust began its walking rugby sessions at Strathmore RFC’s ground in Forfar in August 2018.

They were designed to allow anyone who no longer feels able to play the regular game but wants to get or stay active to do so through touch rugby – a non-contact, fun, social form of the game.

Free sessions

Free hour-long sessions are staged on Mondays evenings from 6.30pm and Fridays at 9.30am.

They have attracted new participants as well as former club players.

Maggie Lawrie of SCRT said: “This project has helped ensure we provide opportunities for people of all ages and ability to be more active and therefore improve their health and wellbeing, so everyone is welcome.

“The social aspect is as important as the rugby element.

“Rugby is a sport built on values and friendships are established and retained for life.

“I know from our regulars they’ve been on tenterhooks waiting to hear when the Covid unlocking timetable would allow them to meet and play together again.”

Participant Willie Gray said: “It’s great to be out of the house again and able to do something.

“We can get back to some exercise and a bit of normality, so it’s great the trust has been able to restart the sessions.”

Royal patron

The trust, which has the Earl of Forfar as its Royal patron is also set to resume its rugby academy on April 23.

Award-winning autism-friendly rugby for primary pupils resumes its in-person version on April 30.

The trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in sport, particularly rugby union and rugby league, in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas to benefit community health and wellbeing.

It works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, sportscotland, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

Strathie rugby club recently celebrated a £75,000 lottery-funded windfall to help expand the facilities at Inchmacoble Park.