‘They’re trying to cram them in’: Developer told to rethink housing along Forfar’s Rosie roadie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Developers have been sent away to rethink a plan for housing along Forfar’s historic Rosie roadie after criticism of trying to fit too many homes into the rolling site.

Angus Council’s development standards committee unanimously backed the official refusal recommendation for the 81-home bid lodged by Stirling-based Ogilvie Homes.

The Arbroath Road site is allocated for around 60 homes in the Angus local plan.

The Rosie roadie is a historic core path running between the Arbroath and Montrose roads to the east of Forfar, splitting the undulating six hectare site.

Acoustic barrier

Planning officer Murray Agnew told Tuesday’s meeting department didn’t support the idea of garden fences backing onto the Rosie roadie.

“It would not result in a safe or pleasant place to walk if rear boundary treatments were to be put along its length,” he said.

“It would be a very boundary dominated layout with walls and fences at virtually every turn.”

Officials were also critical of an acoustic barrier more than four metres high on the east side of the site to screen homes from the adjacent concrete plant.

Mr Agnew added: “Deploying fairly extreme acoustic barriers is potentially indicative of the fact that the proposal is for too many houses for the site.

Drainage concerns

The council’s environmental health department objected to the plan over public health concerns around the potential impact on existing private drainage infrastructure within the application site.

Brechin and Edzell councillor Bob Myles said: “I think the officers have got it spot on.

“It’s too big a development, and there’s not enough being done to mitigate the problems for drainage and screening requirements.”

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno said: “It’s unfortunate that when we have housing targets to meet that we are finding people are trying to squeeze too many houses into plots like this.”

Arbroath colleague Alex King added: “I usually support housing, but I was appalled when I heard the original application was 108 and we are still substantially over with this number.

“This is a developer just trying to cram them in. I just don’t find that acceptable,” he said.

Brechin and Edzell councillor Kenny Braes added: “This is for 35% more houses than was deemed appropriate under the local development plan.

“It’s quite a difficult site to develop and it looks like the developer has just tried to get as many houses as possible to mitigate that.

“I really don’t understand why the developer has pushed this forward.

“But they’ll have learned a bit today about what might be acceptable in the future.”