Police appeal for information after housebreaking in Montrose carried out in broad daylight

Officers in Angus are investigating a theft by housebreaking at a property in Montrose yesterday, April 20, which happened between 10.15am and 2.15pm.

Entry was gained at the rear of a house in Glenisla Road, and a television was stolen.

Police would like to trace a man seen nearby at the time, described as wearing a dark top with white stripes down the sleeves and dark trousers, who was seen carrying a large black item and heading towards Glenlethnot Place.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police’s reference is incident 1692 of April 20.