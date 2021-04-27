Why is an American police car driving around Forfar and Brechin?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Angus residents have been left baffled after an American cop car was seen driving through the streets of Forfar and Brechin.

The Chevrolet Impala, which bears the markings of Sarasota Police Department in Florida, has turned heads throughout the Angus towns.

It is painted with the traditional black and white colours used for police vehicles in the United States and features a set of sirens and radio antenna.

According to the DVLA, it was first registered in the UK back in 2019, however it is a 2008 model.

‘We’ve been to Sarasota so we recognised the car’

Irene Patterson and her husband Brian are among those who have seen the vehicle, spotting it outside the Panmure Arms Hotel in Edzell, over 4000 miles from its Florida home.

The pair have spent over a decade holidaying in resorts in the exact same area of the USA, so recognised the vehicle almost immediately.

Brian said: “It was quite strange really, it was just sitting there outside the hotel.

“We’ve been holidaying regularly in Sarasota for the past 14 years, so we recognised the car but thought it was totally out of place.

“At first we thought it was just a normal police car, but then we took a second look when we got closer and noticed all the markings.

“We asked a local shop owner but unfortunately we couldn’t work out who it belonged to.”

Irene added: “I called our friend who lives over in Florida, she’s from Jacksonville but she’s been to Sarasota a lot.

“She actually knows Edzell quite well because her husband was stationed at a military base there, and she said that maybe someone else who was stationed there never moved back?”

While the car was parking outside of the Panmure Arms for a while, the owners do not know who owns the vehicle.

‘I had to take a second look’

Pierre Bernard also spotted the strange vehicle, this time outside a supermarket in Forfar.

He said: “I had to take a second look when I pulled into the car park.

“I had my two oldest boys with me, 17 and 14, and both thought the car was cool.

“I am sure it will turn heads wherever it goes.”

Both Police Scotland and Sarasota Police Department have been contacted for comment.

If the mystery vehicle belongs to you, get in touch and tell us the story behind it: livenews@thecourier.co.uk