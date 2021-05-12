Angus man, 40, arrested in connection with alleged hare coursing in Brechin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 40-year-old Angus man has been arrested and had his vehicle seized in connection with alleged hare coursing in Brechin.

Police Scotland said he had been released to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the alleged offence.

Hare coursing involves the animals being hunted with greyhounds and other dogs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the alleged incident had occurred on farmland near Brechin on Monday May 10.

Detective Sergeant Mark Wilson, Tayside CID, said: “Hare coursing has been illegal in Scotland since 2002, and in the rest of the UK since 2005.

“As with many types of wildlife crime, we depend on information being given to us by members of the public who see it taking place in rural areas.

‘Those involved may lose their vehicles and their dogs’

“If you see groups with dogs in fields or open areas that you believe may be hare coursing, please call and tell us.

“Even if we don’t succeed in apprehending them at the time, all information given to us helps to build our intelligence profiles of who is doing this, and where and when it is happening.

“Those involved in hare coursing may lose their vehicles and their dogs, and potentially face imprisonment.”

Police said any information may be given to police by calling 101, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.