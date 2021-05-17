Bogus delivery driver steals thousands of pounds from home of disabled Forfar man

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man posing as a delivery driver stole thousands of pounds after breaking into a Forfar home.

Stunned family members watched back in horror on CCTV as a male entered the home of 64-year-old James Meechan.

The former Fintry man, who has limited mobility, had been out enjoying a family get-together on Sunday when the man, dressed in similar clothing to the DPD uniform, struck at the Dunnichen Avenue property.

Police Scotland have confirmed inquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Courier firm DPD have said they do not think the man is one of their drivers, adding that employees working in that area wear red uniforms.

CCTV footage shows a male wearing a turquoise and dark blue top entering the address at around 5.30pm.

Second incident

James’s son, Jamie, said this was the second incident involving someone posing as a courier driver this month.

“My dad was in the house the first time this happened on May 2,” Jamie said.

“The guy came to the rear of the property and came in.

“My dad confronted him and he claimed he was looking for number 69 and left.

“He checked with the people at 69 and they confirmed they weren’t expecting any deliveries and had no one at their door.

“Based on what happened recently we think my dad’s address has 100% been targeted, as they’ve come back again on Sunday around the same time.”

After the first incident the family reported it to the police and installed CCTV cameras in the back garden.

Jamie, 32, added: “Given what had happened my dad was concerned, as we all were, about what had happened and we decided to put cameras up as a further deterrent.

“The man has been captured on the camera at the rear of the house.

“He is in there for eight minutes and went straight for the bedroom, before stealing a four figure sum of cash.

“Being old school my dad liked to have money in the house. They’ve taken the cash and also a box of cigarettes.

“It would appear he used a key or some sort of device to gain access and he locked my dad’s Rottweiler in the living room.”

‘Horrified’

Jamie launched an appeal on social media showing the footage, in the hope they can track those responsible.

The former St John’s High School pupil added: “The response on social media has been great.

“Many people are horrified by what happened. They said it looks like the guy is wearing similar clothing to a DPD driver.

“There had been two men at the address. One had been waiting in an unmarked white transit van which neighbours had clocked.

“Residents have got CCTV of the transit and they also spotted the driver, who they described as mid to late 30s and wearing an orange snood.

“He parked further down the street from the house. Going on the CCTV footage of the guy who entered my dad’s address we reckon he was 5’10 or 5’11.

“His build was stocky and we reckon he was between 30 and 40 and wearing work clothing.”

Shaken

Jamie said his father has been left shaken and relatives have had to stay overnight at his house.

He added: “We sadly lost my mother in November and this has been my mum and dad’s home for the past 10 years.

“My dad doesn’t want to move but feels like he can’t leave the house now because this has happened, he is naturally shaken.

“He does have limited mobility and given what happened my brother stayed there last night and we’ve changed the locks as well.

“We think this has been calculated given the times both incidents have happened in recent weeks.”

Police probe

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At around 6.50pm on Sunday, 16 May, 2021, we received a report of a break-in to a property on Dunnichen Avenue in Forfar.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A DPD spokesman said he “does not believe it is a DPD driver or uniform”.

He added: “While DPD Local have blue in the uniform, the person shown in these images is not in uniform that we recognise.

“To reassure customers, all our drivers in the area are in red DPD liveried vehicles, red uniforms and carry DPD ID with them.”