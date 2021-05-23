Armed police seen in Montrose as officers descend on property in Angus town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Armed police were seen in Montrose on Sunday after a warrant was executed at a property near the town centre.

A number of marked police vehicles were spotted in the Ferry Street and Commerce Street area after officers attended at a flat around 9am.

One witness said officers carrying firearms approached the door of a property before shouting “armed police”.

Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance to search a property.

Man arrested

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9am on Sunday May 23, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Ferry Street, Montrose as part of an ongoing investigation.

“A 46-year-old man has been charged and he expected to appear at court on Monday, May 24.”