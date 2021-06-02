Angus dog behaviourist’s appeal after rescuing Dachshund from Chinese meat trade

A Letham dog behaviourist hopes money can be raised to rescue Dachsund dogs living under threat of the Chinese meat trade.

Jessie Probst, who runs Dundee and Beyond Dog Trainer, has adopted Faith 12 months after a Chinese group saved her from being eaten.

As pet ownership grows in China, so does the demand for small dogs. This in turn has resulted in puppy breeding facilities expanding across the country. When the dogs are no longer of use, they are sold into the dog meat trade.

Faith, a four year old Dachshund, was rescued in June 2020 by volunteers at SHS Harbin in north-east China.

She spent six months in rehabilitation and then a further six months waiting for lockdown to lift.

In May she was finally adopted by Jessie, who last year set up Scotland’s first Dachshund dog training class.

Jessie said: “Faith would have been beaten before death because ancient traditions believe the meat to be more tender when full of adrenaline.

“There are many dogs still stuck in China and I want to help them raise funds to help get them to safety.”

She is urging people to support a sponsored walk being organised by the Dog Meat Trade (DMT) Dachshund Support Group.

The group was founded by Lesley Scott, who rescued a Dachshund after volunteering in Chinese shelters.

Lesley said: “In the last 12 months our group has grown beyond Lesley’s wildest expectations.

“So far we have rescued 16 Dachshunds, five of which are already in their forever homes and the other 11 are safe, well cared for and awaiting travel to the UK.

“But there are thousands of others awaiting their turn – that’s why we need your help.”

Group members and supporters will go on a 10-mile walk on Sunday June 13 in Aviemore.

This may coincide with a walk at the same time in the New Forest, England.

Funds are needed for vet care, food, boarding and eventually the dogs’ travel home, which can cost £3,500 alone.