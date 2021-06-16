Brechin Post Office branch becomes permanent in prominent town store

A prominent Brechin business has become the permanent home for a town Post Office.

Last October, the Hardware Stores in St David Street stepped in with a temporary postmaster to maintain local services.

It followed the closure of the previous Swan Street branch in September.

That left only one counter in Montrose Street at the far end of the town.

Bruce and Margaret Robertson of the Hardware Stores have now become the new permanent operators.

Opening times have been extended by four hours a week.

It will open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm; Wednesday 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.

Post Office change manager Bob Sharp said: “We are delighted to have a full-time Post Office in Brechin again with a permanent operator.”

Brechin Community Council chairwoman Jill Scott said: “This is very welcome news for Brechin.

“There were real worries about the situation last year and relief locally when the temporary arrangement was put in place.

“To have it made permanent in such a well-known local business is great, and the additional hours are a bonus.

“We saw only last week the upset which the loss of post offices can cause in local communities so this is a real boost for the town.”

Communities across Tayside and Fife are to be left without Post Offices next year after a decision by retail chain Spar to axe them from some outlets.

Angus escaped closures, but affected branches include neighbouring Stanley and Luncarty in Perthshire and Dundee’s Menzieshill.

Six counters in Fife convenience stores will also shut, including St Andrews, Newport on Tay and Ladybank.