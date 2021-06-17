50-house extension bid for Monifieth housing development

Housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey has come forward with plans to add 50 more homes to its Victoria Grange development in Monifieth.

The developer wants to put the houses on a slice of land between its current 330-home scheme and the A92.

It says the plan is a “logical” extension to the Grange development.

The bid has emerged in a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) newly-lodged with Angus Council.

The applicants say: “The site lies to the immediate north of the highly successful and popular new homes at The Grange which will soon be completed.

“The additional new homes on the site subject to this PAN will provide a logical and locally scaled extension to The Grange allowing continuity of employment for those on the main site.

“With a site area of 2.5Ha, this proposal is defined as a ‘major’ application and is therefore subject to formal pre-application consultation.”

Some 45/50 new houses are planned, 25% of those affordable homes.

The company is planning two virtual community consultation events.

The first will be held in the week commencing July 5, followed by another at the beginning of August.

Monifieth Community Council and Murroes and Wellbank have been notified of the plan.

The triangle of land for the new application sits between Victoria Street and the southbound A92, leading to the roundabout at Ethiebeaton Park.

Taylor Wimpey began building on the site in 2017, three years after winning planning approval.

Theirs was one of three major applications approved at a marathon council meeting.

At the same time, councillors also approved other significant south Angus developments for Strathmartine Hospital and Pitskelly at Carnoustie, but rejected a plan for 300 houses at Ashludie.