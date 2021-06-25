Groups flag up packed summer hols programme for Angus youngsters

A fun-packed Angus summer is on the cards for Angus families after 36 local groups and partnerships joined a summer holidays scheme for young people.

As children celebrated the beginning of the school holidays, Carnoustie seafront was used to flag up the opportunities on offer.

Scottish Government has helped local authorities build on their regular summer programmes.

Angus activities include free access to Murton Farm reserve, near Forfar; footgolf sessions and free bikes through Angus Cycle Hub.

There will also be events run by Voluntary Action Angus and DD8 Music and Arts, football, rugby, boxing and community sessions organised by Active Schools Angus and Angus Alive, and many other activities between June 28 and August 6.

Angus children and learning convener Derek Wann said: “It can be very expensive to keep children and young people entertained during the school holidays, so I’m delighted we’ve been able to get so many experiences organised.

“Getting this number of partners on board is a real achievement – an amazing example of what is possible in the challenging circumstances.

“I’d like to thank all the partners internally, third sector organisations as well as local organisations and transport providers for coming together and making this possible.”

Details are available at www.angus.gov.uk/summerfun