Road closures expected for ‘some time’ in Dundee following electrical fault

A number of roads have been closed in Dundee due to an ongoing electrical fault.

Reres Road, Panmure Terrace and a section of Monifieth Road, between Panmure Street and Yewbank Avenue, are expected to be “closed for some time” while the issue is being fixed, police have said.

One witness claimed they saw “flames and smoke” coming through a drain in the street.

A statement on Police Scotland’s Facebook page reads: “Reres Road and Panmure Terrace and Monifieth Road between Panmure Street and Yewbank Avenue in Broughty Ferry are currently closed due to an ongoing electrical fault.

“The road will be closed for some time while the issue is being rectified.

“The public are asked to avoid the area, local diversions are in place.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported a loss of power in the DD5 area at around 8.50am.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “We currently have 36 customers off-supply in the Reres Road area due to an electrical fault.

“We hope to have the power restored by 12pm. We thank customers for their patience.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that they had been called to Reres Road to assist police at 8.20am.