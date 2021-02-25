Two arrests after Hilltown ‘disturbance’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been arrested after a disturbance in Dundee’s Hilltown sparked a large police presence on Thursday morning.

Four police cars and at least six officers were in the area just after 9am.

Witnessed suggested there had been a domestic incident in a flat on the Hilltown street itself, near the News Gate store.

A 41-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have since been arrested.

One witness said: “When I passed there were loads of police, at least four police vehicles and more than half a dozen police officers.”

Another witness said: “I saw police officers speaking to a couple of lads outside a tenement close to the traffic lights at the foot of the Hilltown, just across from the multis.

“Loads of police turned up.

“For a while there seemed to be a bit of a drama going on but then it quietened down a bit.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Thursday February 25 2021, police received report of a disturbance within a property on Hilltown, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 41-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.”