‘People see something they bought from us and think, oh, I remember shopping there, that was great’: Wife’s tribute to Dundee trader

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The wife of a popular Dundee shopkeeper has paid tribute to him following his death at the age of 79.

Dave Stewart, who died of an aneurysm on February 19, was known throughout the city for his chain of clothing and household good shops.

The businessman owned stores in many areas of Dundee, including Fintry, Lochee and the Keillor Centre.

Wife June said Dave was loved by customers for his quality service and friendly nature.

She said: “He was quite chatty with people when they came in, just generally a very happy person.

“Folks were always very pleased to see him, he was so attentive to his customers and that’s why people liked him.

“He had a great sense of humour too, people loved to see him.”

She said it brought her comfort to know that so many homes across the city contained objects purchased from her late husband’s stores.

“I think that people will remember him from what they bought at the shops, they’ll see it and think of him when they do.

“People already do that, they’ll see something that they bought from us and think ‘oh, I remember shopping there, that was great.’

“He was a very hardworking man as well, he cared a lot about to the shops.

“He used to drive away down to Manchester himself to get some of the clothes that we sold, and you would hear him up all night in the garage sometimes just getting things ready for the next day.”

June and Dave met in a coffee shop when she was just 17, marrying soon after before emigrating to New Zealand together in 1962.

The young couple built their own house together there, where they raised their first son, David.

Despite enjoying their time abroad, the family returned to Dundee in 1966, where Dave opened up his chain of shops.

The businesses included a haberdashery, a crockery shop and even video rental stores.

June added: “He did a wee bit of everything, stuff like babywear and clothes, household items.

“It was kind of like a mini Woolies really, that’s how I remember it.

“They were very popular with people, in fact some of our customers still talk about them now.”

Dave opened his first store in 1976 and was still at the helm until 10 years ago, when he retired and sold off the properties.

He is survived by his two sons, Dave and Jason, and five grandchildren.