Andrew Innes: Dundee man appears on Troon Avenue hammer murder charge

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman and her two-year-old daughter in his Dundee home.

Andrew Innes, 50, allegedly used a hammer to murder 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke at his home address on Troon Avenue between February 17 and March 5.

It is alleged that Innes murdered Jellica Burke through “unknown means”.

Innes appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the allegations.

Police attended at the address at around 3.20pm on Friday.

A cordon was placed around the house and forensics officers continue to scour the property.

Prosecutors allege that Innes murdered Bennylyn Burke by repeatedly striking her on the head with a hammer.

During the same time period, he allegedly murdered two-year-old Jellica Burke “by means presently unknown”.

No plea was offered on Innes’ behalf by defence solicitor David Sinclair during the brief hearing on petition.

Innes had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second appearance on petition next week.

Detective superintendent Graeme Mackie from the force’s major investigation team said previously: “This is a complex enquiry involving both local officers in Dundee and specialist resources from across Police Scotland.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable period of time and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.”